An attorney representing Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Center issued a statement last week, suggesting the nursing home no longer has any positive COVID-19 cases among its residents and those who previously tested positive have all resolved.
On Tuesday, a resident who has lived at Newfane Rehab for the past three years disputed the attorney's position, saying residents and staff members remain concerned about the presence, and possible continued spread of the novel coronavirus, inside the facility.
"There are massive positive patients here," resident Amber Harris said during an interview with a reporter from the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.
Newfane Rehab has become a source of concern in recent weeks for officials from the town and the county as well as state Sen. Robert Ortt, who sent a letter on Friday urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to provide “immediate intervention" by sending in the National Guard to oversee operations of the facility which he suggested current management has “proven incapable or unwilling to operate in a way that adequately protects its residents and staff.” \
Bargnesi, who represents Newfane Rehab on behalf of its ownership company, Maximus Health Group of North Carolina, said that her statement and Ortt's letter were sent out around the same time on Friday and that she has since reached out to the senator's office in an effort to address his concerns.
"I do not believe the senator had an opportunity to see our press release when he sent the letter," she said. "Our press release details all of the significant information relative to COVID-19 and the current status at Newfane."
As of May 24, the New York State Department of Health reported 25 COVID-19 deaths in the Newfane nursing home, which has been a contributing factor to Newfane consistently posting the second highest number of positive virus cases countywide, with Niagara Falls continuing to record the most cases to date.
On Tuesday, Bargnesi stood by her statement from last week, saying all residents who previously tested positive have been symptom free for 14 days following the result of their tests. Per New York State Department of Health, those residents remain on precautions but are not actively infected with the virus, Bargnesi said.
Bargnesi did confirm the death of another Newfane Rehab resident who passed away on Saturday. She acknowledged that the individual tested positive for the virus but said the resident actually died from state 4 lung cancer, not the virus itself.
"If you ever have a COVID diagnosis, it stays with you," Bargnesi said. "And it is reported to the department of health (as a COVID-19 death) even if you have recovered."
Harris said she does not believe all of the cases of COVID-19 have been resolved in Newfane Rehab. She said she also continues to have concerns about positive test results among nursing home workers. While she said she did notice increased staffing levels this past weekend, in general, she believes more help is needed to adequately address residents' needs.
"Today, is the first day that we've got the actual correct amount of staff," Harris said. "Most of the time, it's one aid going to another wing asking for another aid to come over and help because they're doing the job of four people. When I tell you they are not staffed adequately in here, I am not lying, but today (Sunday) they are staffed adequately and this is the first time I've seen staffing correct for a long time."
In her statement last week, Bargnesi noted that the state health department performed two “unannounced” on-site surveys at Newfane Rehab on May 9 and on May 14 and “found no deficiencies.” In addition, she said the state health department retained outside infectious disease experts who visited the facility to review infection control practices and that those experts found the center is compliant with all infection control practices and found no areas of concern.
Bargnesi said Newfane Rehab management continues to work closely with the state health department and the Niagara County Department of Health and has used staffing agencies and employment portals recommended by the state to identify additional caregivers that could be added to the staff. She also stressed that the state health department reviews the facility's staffing numbers "on a daily basis" and found the numbers of RNs, LPNs and CNAs to be "sufficient."
