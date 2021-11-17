State officials have announced 24 new #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites, including one in Newfane, to increase vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers.
On Sept. 21, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a total of 120 sites will take place over a 12-week period statewide. To date, 189 sites have been set up. The Department of Health continues to work with local county health departments, community-based organizations, and healthcare centers to provide logistical support to establish these sites in all regions of the state. Partners, host sites, and outreach efforts are tailored to the communities they are built to serve. New locations are established on a rolling basis in partnership with localities.
"The vaccine is safe, effective, and the best way to keep New Yorkers young and old protected from COVID-19," Hochul said. "We will continue to work with our partners on the ground in all corners of the State to encourage even more young New Yorkers and their parents and guardians to get vaccinated as we head into the holiday season."
A community-based medical professional will be available at each site to answer any questions parents and guardians of school-aged New Yorkers may have. #VaxtoSchool buses - mobile vaccination units - continue to support these efforts as yet another tool to promote vaccinations and ensure convenient access statewide.
New locations are established on a rolling-basis, and more sites are announced each week over the 12-week period.
Western New York's newest site is the Newfane Early Childhood Center, 6048 Godfrey Road, Newfane and will feature vaccine types Pfizer-BioNTech (1st, booster), Moderna (booster), Janssen/J&J (booster). Registration: https://on.ny.gov/2ZNBXwS; Booster Dose (18+) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3F2Xgts
