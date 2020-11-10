Newfane district announces second positive virus case in single day

Only a few hours after announcing a COVID-19 positive case in the elementary school, Newfane Central School District officials announced that a COVID-19 positive case has also been confirmed at the high school.
Superintendent Mike Baumann said the decision has been made to go to a fully remote learning model for Thursday and Friday after the Veteran's Day break. As a result, following the holiday, all high school students will be working at home online.
"Teachers will still be teaching," he said. "They'll just be teaching through a computer."
Unlike the actions taken in the elementary school, where the individual’s class was quarantined, more drastic measures are needed to minimize the impact of the virus in the high school, Baumann said.
“At the high school, it’s a little different,” he said. “They don’t stay in one classroom all the time.”
The news of the positive case for the high school came at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, one day after the individual was on campus.
Baumann said contact tracers are searching for those who may have come into direct contact with the individual. He said the real issue is if any of those who will be quarantined, because of that direct contact, come up as positive for COVID-19.
If that happens, he said, another piece of the school community will be quarantined for having direct contact with that individual, and that scenario could repeat again and again.
“We’re using two days to break the chain,” Baumann said.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to continue to use safety procedures like washing hands, wearing a mask, socially distancing and being aware of symptoms like fever, shortness of breath and nausea.
Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Baumann sent a letter to parents in the district, alerting them to another positive case involving an individual with ties to the district. Baumann's letter indicated that the person who tested positive was last present on the district's campus on Nov. 3 and the health department is now in the process of contact tracing all potentially affected individuals.
Baumann issued a similar letter to parents earlier this month, alerting them to a person "associated" with the district having tested positive for COVID-19. That letter indicated that the individual who tested positive for the virus was not in the school building or on school grounds since the start of the school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.