A case of alleged fraud in the Town of Newfane leaves investigators with no clear answers as to how to catch the wrong-doers.
On Oct. 28, Lisa Kessler reached out to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office of Criminal Investigation Bureau saying that her husband’s business, Precision Firearms, was being used “to conduct scams.”
According to the report on the case by the NCSO, Kessler stated that it appeared that “an unknown person made an Instagram account for Precision Firearms and is selling guns through it.”
“In a few weeks we've gotten calls from Texas, Missouri, Wyoming, Connecticut asking about making payments on our firearms,” Bill Kessler said in a phone conversation. “They were really glad to be talking to me, because they were about to send off checks for $1,500- $2,000.”
Kessler also said that his business’s Google identity had been updated with fake pictures of racks of firearms, as well as a photograph of his home.
Kessler is a 68-year-old welder who sells firearms at his home where he also runs a welding business. He said that the alleged hack was infuriating as it affected his business and his good name.
“I’m pretty mad about it,” he said.
Captain Tracy Steen of Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said, unfortunately, that the ongoing investigation on the fraud claim had not yielded any leads.
“They are basically just scamming,” Steen explained. “So, they’re using an existing business – they’re pretending to sell firearms, but they’re not actually selling firearms. They’re just taking the money.”
Steen noted it is often hard for the sheriff’s office to track the source of the attack.
“These people, unfortunately, if they used their smarts for something good that would be great,” she continued. “But they use it to scam people and we have so many scams going on right now.”
“The majority of our cases are scams right now.”
Steen said that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) doesn’t generally take cases like this as no guns were being transferred or sold, but an ATF investigator who works with firearm businesses would be working with the Kessler’s.
She also said that cases like this are often never solved.
“(The sheriff’s office) still have an open case to investigate the fraud aspect,” Steen said. “I’ve been in contact with Colorado Springs, because that may be where it may be out of."
"That’s the hard part, a lot of these scams – its all over the country. The people won’t be here, not in Lockport, so it’s hard to track them down.”
As for Bill Kessler, the information age isn’t a friendly place. He said that social media and online services are leaving him and his business vulnerable.
“I wish I could go back to 1968, I would,” he said. “It was great back then, but it’s not like that anymore.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.