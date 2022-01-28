Arka Boh, a Burmese refugee and newest hire of the Lockport Police Department, resigned this week on Wednesday after his first shift – at midnight – in his four-week field training. Police Chief Steve Abbott said that Boh felt he couldn’t sufficiently complete his work in the communication room.
Abbott said Boh thanked him and the department for the opportunity and wished them the best. He also said that the feeling was mutual and he would recommend Boh as a hire to any other police department and was willing to give him another shot on the LPD.
Boh said in an early-January interview that one of the reasons he was joining the police force was to clear up the perception of police in his own community on the West Side of Buffalo where he lives with his family.
That dream faltered when Boh realized that he was having trouble with the police communication equipment. He voluntarily came forward and admitted his concerns he was unable to perform the duties of a police officer in the communication room where each call could mean life-and-death to somebody else.
Abbott reiterated that he feels bad that Boh couldn’t continue on, but that he respects his decision.
“The kid’s a great kid and he came to the realization on his own that he didn’t think he was going to be able to do it,” Abbott said, noting that it might be demoralizing for Boh to hear what people might say after reading it in the paper.
“Let’s say in the future, he feels more confident, maybe he reapplies here or he goes somewhere else and they Google him and he’s got to deal with that,” he continued. “The Police Board made the decision to bring him on. Super nice guy, but he came to the realization that languagewise he wouldn’t be able to attain that level. He decided he was going to resign and thanked us for all the support for treating him well. I feel bad for him, but I wish him luck for what he does with the rest of his life, because it’s a hard place to come from.”
