YOUNGSTOWN — For many years, visitors to the village would be greeted at various businesses and locations by wooden soldiers designed and created by "Rocketman" William Suitor himself.
Over the decades since the soldiers were first placed around the community, their presence dwindled.
This year, thanks to the help of a pair of village business owners and one local artist, the spirit of the wooden soldiers in Youngstown has been renewed in the form of a new mural.
Mark and Cheryl Butera, owners of Anchor Wine and Spirits, wanted a mural on the side of their store and felt Alessandra “Ali” Price, a local artist, was the right person for the job. Price, who is originally from Grand Island, moved back to Buffalo in the early days of the pandemic after working in New York City as a graphic designer.
The Buteras noticed her painting a mural on the side of a nearby laundromat and soon the three were tossing around ideas for a second mural in the village. They ultimately arrived at a concept of a mural that combines elements of their families, the community, and the soldier, which has been a staple of the Buteras' store since it opened.
“We started with that idea and then we added things based on the importance,” Price said. “We put something for her mother, up in Canada, the flag and then we put the fort because they wanted to show the history. There’s Fort George and Fort Niagara and then Cheryl’s father, we have the Navy seal for that. [For] Mark’s parents, there’s a New York license plate in there.”
There are also, of course, the soldiers.
The plywood cut-out soldiers date back 20 years. They were originally created by Suitor, a Youngstown hero, who is known for portraying the original "Rocket Man" in the James Bond films.
It was about 20 years ago when Suitor was first commissioned to create Youngstown's original set of wooden soldiers by Sue McNaughton and the Youngstown Professional and Business Association. Originally, Suitor made a dozen. Today, there are only a few remaining, including the one in front of the liquor store.
Suitor modeled the plywood soldiers after the best model he could find, his oldest son, Beau. Suitor took a picture of his son dressed as a soldier during the time Beau worked at Old Fort Niagara and used the castle as a backdrop
Price thought it was important to have the soldier represented in the mural on the side of the Buteras' building since their store was still home to one of the remaining soldiers. Since the Buteras' soldier was a bit weathered and cracked, Price decided to restore it. Though she didn’t want to make a new one, she knew she wanted to work with the original artist, Suitor, who praised her and the Buteras for their work in reviving the concept of the soldiers in the community.
“I was surprised by the renewed interest, but Mark and Cheryl have done a great job trying to promote Youngstown," he said. "More and more, there’s less and less there drawing people in to come see them. Anything that spruces things up will help. We’re going through a rough time right now with all this virus and everything. We need something to lighten our day, I guess.”
Price said this has been a fun project, with people usually passing by and asking her about the mural. She credited Cheryl Butera for being the mastermind behind the artistic effort. Cheryl described her work on the project as exciting, saying it was like reviving a love of mystery she’s had since childhood.
“Ever since I was a kid, I loved to figure things out, solve a riddle, follow the thread until I find out where this comes from,” Butera said. “And, I’m so impressed with the cooperation and the wonderment of, not just the mural. I can’t look at that mural without thinking, 'wow, this is so gorgeous.'” And the stature, he’s so tall and handsome. I’m just blown away with the artistic ability of these few people, Ali and Willy.”
