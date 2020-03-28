ALBANY — The American Civil Liberties Union is raising strong objections to an order from Rhode Island's governor to have troopers from her state pull over vehicles with New York license plates and instruct the occupants to go into self-quarantine.
Many New Yorkers have been traveling to their seasonal homes in Rhode Island and Massachusetts to put distance between themselves and New York's spreading COVID-19 contagion. According to the latest government data, 52,318 New Yorkers had tested positive for the virus as of Saturday, by far the nation's highest total of cases.
Rhode Island has reported having more than 200 people infected by novel coronavirus, most of them having tested positive over the past few days.
The directive by Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo requires police officers to stop cars with New York plates and get contact information for the occupants. Raimondo has said the self-quarantine requirement for New Yorkers is being imposed on all travelers who arrived in Rhode Island from New York over the past two weeks "by any form of transportation."
Her order was branded unconstitutional by th
"Giving the State Police the power to stop any New York-registered cars that are merely traveling through the state is a blunderbuss approach that cannot be justified in light of its substantial impact on civil liberties," said Steven Brown, director of the ACLU's Rhode Island branch.
A native of Providence, R.I., who now practices law in New York, Edward J. Rao, told CNHI the Raimondo directive is "wildly overrode" because it impedes people from traveling to see their families even when they are showing no symptoms of COVID-19.
"Under this order, I could be forced to self-quarantine in Rhode Island simply because I'm a New York resident," Rao said. "But I wouldn't come close to meeting the state's criteria to be tested in the first place."
Raimondo has maintained her order is "enforceable by law."
The director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, Donna Lieberman, said a New Yorker contacted her after he was stopped on a highway by a Rhode Island trooper on his way to Cape Cod, Massachusetts. "It brings officers and drivers into close contact with each other, so it runs opposite to what we want to do to flatten the curve," she said.
At a press briefing in Albany Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he had just become aware of the Rhode Island situation, suggesting it was part of a wave of "sensationalist news reports now."
A Cuomo aide then interjected, pointing out the governor's office would be reaching out to Rhode Island officials later Saturday to get clarification on the controversy.
Both Cuomo and Raimondo are Democrats.
Since the pandemic reached New York early this month, Cuomo has said he saw no reason for imposing a quarantine on the downstate region or on the state as a whole.
