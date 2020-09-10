New York tops 9 million virus tests

New York state reached a COVID-19 testing milestone this week.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the state has now administered more than 9 million diagnostic tests for the novel coronavirus.
As has been the case for more than a month now, Cuomo also announced that the number of positive cases came in at .98 percent on Wednesday, the 34th day in a row in which the state's positivity rate remained below 1%.
"New Yorkers are the ones who have flattened the curve," Cuomo said. "Thanks to their hard work, for 34 straight days, our infection rate has remained below one percent. We have conducted over 9 million tests to date - that's more per capita than any other state in the country and more than most countries on the globe. But we cannot go backwards - we must keep up the hard work and wear our masks, wash our hands and socially distance."
Western New York's positivity rate, which Cuomo has cited in recent weeks as a reason for caution and concern, posted a slight decline on Wednesday, coming in at 1.3%, a .2% decline from the day before.
In Niagara County, health department officials reported three more positive cases on Thursday, bringing the total to date in the county to 1,655.
Officials said there are currently 45 active cases, including 43 individuals who are isolating at home and two more who have been hospitalized.
To date, 1,509 county residents have recovered from COVID-19 and the number of deaths related to the virus remains at 101.
