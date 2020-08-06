New York seeks to disband the NRA

ALBANY -- The state attorney general's office filed a civil lawsuit Thursday seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association, a registered charity, alleging its executives diverted millions of dollars from the group to pay for vacations and cover other personal expenses.
The litigation, filed in state court in Manhattan by Attorney General Letitia James, charges that NRA leaders were for years involved in "self dealing" and benefited from inflated salaries.
The NRA is an ally of President Donald Trump, a Republican, while James is a Democrat who has been a regular critic of the Trump administration's efforts to combat illegal immigration. The NRA Political Victory Fund endorsed Trump's re-election effort last month.
"The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse," James said. "No organization is above the law."
Charging that the gun group has evolved into a "breeding ground for greed," James said the NRA went from posting a $27.8 million surplus in 2015 to running up a $36.3 million deficit in 2018.
The attorney general's office has a charities bureau with a watchdog role over not-for-profit groups registered in the state.
The lawsuit names the NRA itself as a defendant along with four leaders of the organization: the NRA's vice president for 39 years, Wayne LaPierre; its former chief of staff, Wilson “Woody” Phillips; director of general operations Joshua Powell; and John Frazer, the group's general consul.
James said the men's alleged failure to abide by state and federal laws cost the NRA $64 million over three years.
"The NRA's influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets," the attorney general said.
LaPierre, 70, allegedly used more than $500,000 in NRA money to pay for eight trips to the Bahamas over three years. In the Bahamas, according to the lawsuit, he stays on a 108-foot yacht, with its own chef and four staterooms. LaPierre was also accused of crafting a post-employment contract for himself valued at $17 million without seeking board approval. The suit charges he spent millions more for travel consultants and failed to report his full income to the Internal Revenue Service.
The lawsuit also charged the NRA awarded contracts to former employees to ensure their loyalty to the organization's leaders.
The NRA's president, Carolyn Meadows, responded by arguing the state attorney general's office advanced the litigation in an effort to influence this year's presidential election, now just three months away.
"This was a baseless, premeditated attack on our organization and the Second Amendment freedoms it fights to defend," Meadows said in a statement.
Citing the looming election, Meadows branded James a "political opportunist" attempting to carry out a "rank political vendetta" to benefit "the leftist agenda."
The allegations echoed many of the charges the NRA's critics have been making in recent years about the organization.
“Even casual observers of the NRA have seen it turn from a safety-focused non-profit into a front group for gun manufacturers and a personal piggy bank for its leadership,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, a group that advocates for gun control.
Feinblatt said "dissolution and all other remedies must be on the table."
The NRA has been beset by bitter infighting over the past two years. In 2019, then NRA President Oliver North pushed for an internal audit of the NRA books but ended up being forced out of the organization.
News organizations have also published accounts of allegedly lavish spending on foreign travel by LaPierre.
"Guns & Ammo," a publication that supports gun ownership rights, ranks New York xxxxx out of 50 states and the District of Columbia as the nation's "worst gun-friendly" state.
The gun control issue remains a hot button topic in New York elections, with upstate residents, particularly those living in rural regions, generally being far more favorable to gun rights than downstate voters.
The suit is seeking restitution of the allegedly misused funds.
James said if the attorney general's office finds evidence of criminal activity it will be referred to the Manhattan District Attorney's office.
The NRA first became chartered in New York in 1871.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.