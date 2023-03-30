ALBANY — U.S. Treasury officials announced Wednesday they have approved New York’s application for $100 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan, allowing the state to connect nearly 100,000 low-income housing units to high-speed internet services offered at reduced rates.
“The pandemic upended life as we knew it and exposed the stark inequity in access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet in communities across the country, including rural, tribal, and other underrepresented communities,” said Wally Adeyemo, the Treasury Department’s deputy secretary.
The funding comes at a time when state lawmakers are debating a proposal calling for a sales tax on streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Showtime and many others. That tax, advanced by Assembly Democrats in their budget resolution, would impact far more New Yorkers than the limited number of households that would benefit from the broadband initiative announced Wednesday.
Streaming services have become increasingly popular with consumers in recent years, with an estimated 85% of U.S. households now subscribing to at least one such service.
Just this week, the YES Network launched a direct-to-consumer streaming service that would allow subscribers to view New York Yankees games, at an annual cost of $239.99.
The tax proposal is among an array of initiatives lumped into ongoing negotiations attempting to craft a new state budget. Gov. Kathy Hochul has said she wants to avoid any new taxes
Gov. Kathy Hochul, joining a Zoom conference call with Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both New York Democrats, said the new funding to New York will “unlock high-speed internet for thousands of New York renters” and enhance the objectives of a state program dubbed ConnectAll as well as the state’s five-year plan of expanding affordable housing.
Schumer said the new federal funding has the potential to be a “game changer” in extending access to high-speed internet services.
But federal and state officials on the call balked at responding to a CNHI question about the proposed tax on internet streaming services, saying that issue was not related to their immediate focus on expanding broadband access for occupants of low-income housing units.
In a later interview, Assemblyman BIlly Jones, D-Plattsburgh, said lawmakers, as part of the budget approved a year ago, provided $1.2 billion in funding for expanding broadband access, but much of that money remains snarled while the state waits for updated federal maps on internet availability.
“I realize there are federal processes to go through, but let’s get that $1.2 billion we approved last year out the door so it can help our rural communities and communities all over New York,” Jones said.
Jones said he also wants to confirm whether the federal funding announced Wednesday will be limited to projects aimed at assisting tenants of low-income housing units, or whether it could be expanded to include homeowners who are struggling with affordability issues in rural regions of New York.
The Assembly GOP conference is opposing the proposed tax on streaming services, but has no objection to the federal dollars to support access to high-speed broadband.
“I think everyone agrees access to broadband is an important priority and critical element of infrastructure improvement,” said Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski. “But internet products like digital television shows, podcasts and movies will get more expensive if New York Democrats have their way. A tax on streaming services demonstrates how tone-deaf they are to the financial hardships inflation has caused.”
As for the effort to expand broadband access to renters, under federal guidance, the service providers will be required to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides discounts of up to $30 per month, and up to $75 on tribal lands.
Officials said households can check their eligibility for the program and sign up for it at GetInternet.gov.
Twenty major internet service providers covering most of the nation’s population have made commitments to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, officials said.
