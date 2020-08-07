New York school districts get green light to follow their reopening plan

ALBANY — Schools in every region of New York are allowed to resume instruction, using the reopening plan the districts have designed for themselves, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.
He cautioned that the decision is preliminary, based on current infection data, noting it will be revisited if there is an increase in the number of people who test positive for the coronavirus.
"But for planning purposes, they can reopen," he told reporters in a conference call.
Cuomo said the decision was based on positive infection rates for the coronavirus staying below 5% over a 14-day rolling average.
At the same time, he imposed new mandates on New York's 749 school districts. They must post details of how they plan to conduct contact tracing and testing for the virus. Each must hold at least three discussion sessions with parents of students by Aug. 21. Also within that time frame, the districts must hold at least one meeting with teachers.
All school districts have been required to provide their proposed reopening plans to state officials. Cuomo said 127 districts have yet to submit the plans, while another 50 filed "incomplete" or "deficient" plans. The state Health Department will be competing its review of the plans Monday, he said.
David Little, director of the New York State Rural Schools Association, said his translation of Cuomo's message to school district leaders is: "You're on your own."
"Quite honestly, I don't think this is the time for him to say: 'I don't know. You do whatever you think will work.'" Little said.
He noted he had previously applauded Cuomo's effort to craft "research-based, rational policy" in overseeing the state's response to the pandemic.
"What he is telling the districts now is 'we're not going to give you any more money. We're not going to give you any more direction,'" Little said.
"To me, that is not leadership," he added.
Addressing Cuomo's mandate for discussions with parents and teachers, Charles Dedrick, director of the state Council of School Superintendent, said: "That kind of stakeholder engagement is standard practice for New York school districts. They were required to involve parents and teachers in developing their plans and many were already planning follow-up discussions for community members.”
The state's guidance requires districts to work with the health care system when there is a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 contagion within a school, noted Robert Ike, the council's president and the superintendent of the Palmyra-Macedon district near Rochester.
"We need support from state and local health departments to satisfy whatever is being required," Ike said. "Schools don’t have the expertise, resources, or capacity to do it alone, and they should not be expected to.”
Cuomo said school administrators should focus on how they plan to offer remote instruction, their testing protocol for teachers, other staffers and students and their method for carrying out contact tracing. The detailed plans for addressing those areas should be spelled out on the districts' web sites so they can be reviewed by parents and teachers, he said.
With virus infections surging across the state in March, the governor ordered all schools to close their buildings, setting the stage for administrators to scramble together online instruction schedules while teachers worked from home.
The president of the statewide teachers union New York State United Teachers, Andy Pallotta, said a phased-in reopening of school buildings may be appropriate for some districts if that is the best way to protect the health of students and staff.
"Right now, there may be some areas where parents and educators are confident in their district’s plan, but in many others, we know they aren’t," Pallotta said. "No district should consider themselves ready to reopen buildings until their plans are safe and everything in that plan meant to keep the school community safe is implemented."
Last month, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association revised the interscholastic sports calendar by pushing back the start from late August to Sept. 21.
Robert Zayas, the association's director, tweeted Friday afternoon no decision has been made on the schedule, with the organization "advocating for the safe return of high school sports."
With September less than four weeks away, school districts are facing extraordinary fiscal stress, Little said.
"School districts aren't getting a dime more than last year (from the state), which means most school districts have to cut expenses by about 4%, because of school district inflationary costs, which have a lot to do with fuel, liability insurance and salaries," Little said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
