New York reps pitch the Rebuild Rural America Act

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, on Thursday announced the Rebuild Rural America Act, a proposal to deliver $50 billion in federal resources directly to rural communities as they respond to and recover from the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. She was joined in the announcement by House bill sponsor Rep. Antonio Delgado, NY-19.
The act would establish a dedicated federal funding stream for rural communities, which, according to Gillibrand, normally compete for limited grant funding while larger communities claim the lion’s share of existing dedicated funds.
Specifically, the Rebuild Rural America Act would create a $50 billion Rural Future Partnership Fund to provide non-competitive, five-year, renewable block grants to certified rural regions for implementation of locally-developed regional revitalization plans.
The plans could address rural issues brought on or exposed by the pandemic, including food insecurity, high unemployment, unreliable broadband, and the lack of affordable housing and access to health care, according to Gillibrand and Delgado.
Eligible regions would include those with a central community of 10,000 to 50,000 people, collections of rural census tracts or counties outside regions with a central community of 10,000 to 50,000 people, and Indian reservations. States, in coordination with USDA, would certify the regions’ participation in the program.
Funding would be allocated proportionally based on the population of each region, with an increased allocation for regions that include areas with a poverty rate exceeding 20%.
The act also would establish a Rural Future Corps in coordination with AmeriCorps to assist rural communities with planning and expand critical services including childcare, health services, nutrition assistance, education and job training.
“Investing in rural America is smart policy and is key to helping our state recover from this crisis,” Gillbrand said.
“Now more than ever, our counties, towns, and villages need this legislation to rebuild their local economies and thrive after the coronavirus crisis,” Delgado said.
“By leveling the playing field with more populated areas and creating opportunities for regional collaboration, this legislation will increase rural resilience for generations,” Kate Fish, executive director of the Adirondack North Country Association, observed.
Gillibrand and Delgado are urging inclusion of the Rebuild Rural America framework in the upcoming coronavirus response package.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.