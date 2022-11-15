The New York Power Authority announced Tuesday that fishing facilities, including the fishing pier at the base of the Power Authority's Robert Moses Niagara Hydroelectric Power Plant, are now closed for the season.
The fishing pier located near the Upper Mountain Fire Company at the Lewiston Reservoir and at the water intakes along the upper Niagara River will also close for the season.
In addition to the pier at the base of the Robert Moses Niagara Hydroelectric Power Plant, the lower parking area and shoreline stairway will also close for the season.
The fishing facilities will re-open in the spring when snow and ice have sufficiently cleared. The fishing cleaning station will re-open once the threat of freezing temperatures has passed.
For information about the fishing pier, call 716-286-6662 for a recorded message.
