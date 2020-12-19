Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening changing to rain showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening changing to rain showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.