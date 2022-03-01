New York GOP picks Rep. Lee Zeldin as gubernatorial nominee

ALBANY — New York's Republican Party leaders endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as their candidate for governor Tuesday at a convention on Long Island, though he could still face a primary challenger in June.
Any Republican candidate faces tough odds in New York, where registered Democrats outnumber GOP voters by more than 2 to 1. New York hasn't elected a Republican governor since former Gov. George Pataki in 2002.
But Republicans scored some unexpected wins in local and county elections in November, and Zeldin declared “The Republican party is back, baby!” has he walked out for his convention speech to the song ‘All I Do is Win,’ by DJ Khaled.
He accused Democrats of being soft on criminals and overzealous in imposing safety protocols intended to fight COVID-19.
“I’m not running to be an emperor or governor, I’m running so the people feel they are back in control of their government again,” said Zeldin, who represents eastern Long Island in Congress.
Zeldin could still face a primary challenge from any Republican who gathers 15,000 signatures on a nominating petition.
Businessman Harry Wilson, of Johnstown, entered the race last week by launching a $12 million television advertisement campaign.
Wilson has worked for Goldman Sachs and founded a White Plains advisory firm, and also served as a U.S. Treasury department advisor under former President Obama.
Other Republicans who have announced they’re running for governor include Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and Rob Astorino, a former radio industry professional and two-term Westchester County executive who unsuccessfully ran against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2014.
Whoever ultimately prevails on the Republican side would take on the winner of the Democratic primary, where Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to fend off challengers including U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.
Zeldin, an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, has made cracking down on crime a centerpiece of his campaign, at a time when polls indicate it is a top issue for many voters.
“It’s about restoring order, it’s about backing the blue,” Zeldin told convention attendees, later adding: “This is a rescue mission to save our state that will be successful.”
Zeldin has vowed to repeal criminal justice reforms passed by the Democratic-led Legislature in recent years, including a 2019 law that barred money bail and pretrial detention for most misdemeanor and nonviolent felony charges.
He called Tuesday for a law enforcement bill of rights that would ensure police officers have the right to self-defense.Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli and podcast host Derrick Gibson have also launched gubernatorial bids.
