New York GOP lines up Trump in dash for cash

ALBANY — New York's state Republican Committee, which had less than $50,000 on hand in its most recent financial filing, is banking on former President Donald Trump to put the party back in the clover as the 2022 statewide elections near.
The Republicans, led by Chairman Nick Langworthy of Western New York, have scheduled an Aug. 5 fundraiser at Briarcliff Manor, with Trump as the headliner for the $1,000-per plate event.
""This is really the first big in-person event since we reopened after COVID, which prevented us from doing the traditional Republican galas that we've had," Langworthy told CNHI. "President Trump was good enough to come in and do a large scale event. We will have a great crowd with a lot of enthusiastic supporters."
The proceeds generated by the event will all be earmarked for the Republican State Committee. A CNHI review of the committee's July financial filing showed the party secured a $103,000 loan in March. The GOP's closing balance as of July 16 stood at $45,819, according to state records.
The party is also facing a drought in statewide election contests. Its last such victory came in 2002, when then-Gov. George Pataki won a third term in Albany.
But questions about the electability of Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he faces an impeachment inquiry by the Democratic-led state Assembly as well as federal state and federal investigations into the Cuomo administration have left Republicans brimming with fresh optimism that they could experience a reversal in fortunes in 2022.
The frontrunner for the Republican nomination for governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island, has raked in $4.1 million for his campaign since April. Zeldin is running with the support and encouragement of Langworthy and numerous GOP county leaders.
Also aiming for the governor's office are two other Republicans, Rob Astorino, the former Westchester County executive, and Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a Trump supporter.
George Arzt, a political consultant based in Manhattan, said the Republicans are showcasing Trump at the event because the millionaire businessman can generate ticket sales for the fundraiser.
"You're not going to bring (Texas Senator) Ted Cruz in," Arzt said. "Trump is the only one who can fill their coffers."
Since Trump remains a polarizing figure in a state that has become a Democratic stronghold, the GOP faces some risk in linking itself with the former president, particularly in connection with moderate Republicans who have stayed clear of Trump's conservative bandwagon.
As the White House incumbent last November, Trump lost New York to now-President Joe Biden by 23 percentage points, getting crushed in the downstate region.
While Trump won most upstate counties, Biden managed to flip four counties that Trump had won in 2016 when he defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: Essex, Broome, Saratoga and Rensselaer.
Trump often comments on New York politics, and has taken shots at the criminal justice policies enacted in Albany as well as the leadership of the state's top Democrat, the embattled three-term Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Meanwhile, New York Democrats are using Trump in their attack lines against the state's best-known Republicans. Democratic state chairman Jay Jacobs last month denounced Zeldin as a "sycophantic Trump supporter."
Trump Organization owns the Trump National Golf Club, where the fundraiser is expected to be held. The Trump Organization also owns Seven Springs, a nearby 212-acre estate purchased in 1995. The latter property has been entwined in an investigation led by state Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat.
James, reacting to the July 1 indictment of the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, on tax fraud charges, said her office is continuing its investigation into the Trump company.
Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have both pleaded not guilty.
Donald Trump has been a strong supporter of conservative Republicans in New York, including both Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-North Country; and Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford; both of whom are expected to attend the Aug. 5 event.
Democratic campaign strategist Hank Sheinkopf said it makes sense for New York Republicans to showcase Trump at the fundraiser, though he predicted the party will continue to face tough odds given the dominance the Democrats enjoy in the downstate region.
"The Republicans need money badly and so therefore they need Donald Trump," Sheinkopf said. "The choice here is: Do you take the money and potentially lose more support in the suburbs and in New York City, or do you go broke? So they have decided not to go broke."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.