Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.