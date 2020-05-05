ALBANY — State officials are presenting local county leaders with specific benchmarks related to trends in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and testing preparedness that must be met in order for regions to reopen businesses.
With the current shutdown expiring May 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday restarting the economy will take place in four phases, with the first to get the green light being manufacturing, construction and retail businesses that offer curbside pickup to customers.
The next phase would be other retail stores, professional services, real estate and insurance offices, the governor said during a stop in Rochester.
Hotels and restaurants will be the next to open. The final reopening phase would add arts, entertainment and recreation venues.
But it remains unclear as to whether any of the regions will get the green light to begin reopening May 15.
The Cuomo administration wants the state's 10 regions to clear seven hurdles related to the pandemic.
Western New York, which includes Niagara County, hit only two of those seven metrics, as it has not met the benchmarks for testing and three-day rolling averages for hospitalizations. The region does meet the standard set for hospital bed and intensive care unit capacities.
The North County, the Mohawk Valley, the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes came up with the strongest scores in the state based on their relatively low numbers of infections, allowing them to meet five of the seven criteria.
However, the standards will require that testing capacity increases. The state is requiring there be 30 tests for every 1,000 residents every month.
All of the regions will also be required to have contact tracers in place to locate and warn people who have come in contact with infected people.
Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo told CNHI the leaders of the seven county governments in the North Country "are in active conversation" in formulating a coordinated approach to reopening.
Questions remain as to what information state officials will require from local officials, he said.
"We want to know what the process is going to be," Zurlo said. "Is something going to have to be submitted? Is somebody supposed to be leading the region? Do we come up with that ourselves? Those are the kinds of questions we have."
The list of hurdles needed to be cleared could prove "disappointing" to many employers that have been diligently working to come up with protocols to counter the infection threat in their workplaces, suggested Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda.
He said he questions keeping it could be unfair to keep businesses closed if one of the benchmarks for an entire region-- such as the three-day rolling averages for infections and hospitalizations -- shows an uptick.
"If all of a sudden one of those metrics goes the wrong way, I think you're going to have a hard time closing back down," the senator said. "That could be more problematic than not opening up at all."
Since the pandemic reached New York, the virus has killed 19,415 residents as of Monday, including 226 additional victims since one day earlier.
Cuomo said the businesses that will go first in reopening are these that are "most essential and pose the lowest risk." Infection and hospitalization data from each region will be monitored daily to ensure the virus spread is under control and hospitals have adequate equipment and beds, he said.
Putting the reopening of entertainment venues in the final phase, with the caveat that hospitalizations and infections must be headed downward, is expected to create uncertainty for operators of summer theater and concert organizers.
The Saratoga Jazz Festival, scheduled for June 27 and 28, was canceled Monday due to the pandemic. The decision to call off the event after 42 consecutive years of the festival was described by Elizabeth Sobol, president of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, as "heartbreaking and devastating."
The Saratoga thoroughbred racing season remains in doubt, and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum induction ceremony slated for Cooperstown in July has been called off.
Cuomo, meanwhile, clarified his position on the state's requirement that New Yorkers wear a face covering or mask when they are interacting with other people in public. He said it is up to local governments to enforce the rule and to enact penalties for violators, though the state mandate came with no penalties.
"This is a public health emergency, and it's a statewide order that I put in place that I'm proud of," Cuomo said. "And local governments have the responsibility to enforce it, and part of their right, their legal right, is they can have a penalty or a sanction that they impose. So local governments have the ability to enforce and to penalize."
The COVID-19 virus has so far claimed the lives of four employees of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 12 inmates and four parolees, according to updated data the agency released Monday.
It has also infected 1,117 DOCCS staffers, as well as 401 inmates and 52 parolees.
The prisons with the largest numbers of inmates who have tested positive are: Fishkill (94); Sing Sing (51) Otisville (44); Bedford Hills (38); Green Haven (36); and Great Meadow (29).
