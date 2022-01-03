New year marks final day of annual Kwanzaa celebration

As Kwanzaa drew to a close on New Year’s Day 2022, the principles and stories that are part of the celebration are seeds planted for future harvest, in the coming spring and beyond.
This year’s celebration in the Falls was held at the Packard Court Community Center and award-winning storyteller Karima Amin sowed the seeds of purpose and responsibility.
Amin provided her storytelling remotely as a way to minimize risk due to cornonavirus concerns.
She began by directing a lesson to the group of children, seated on the floor of the community center gymnasium, informing them of the celebration's history and asking them to remember that Kwanzaa was begun in 1966.
Amin then began to spin a story about a dancing camel. She expertly drew the audience into this story about a camel who decided that the art of dance was something to which the camel wished to be dedicated.
While the camel’s loved ones did not understand this desire to dance, and tried to suggest the camel instead focus on other arts such as singing and music, the camel remained focused on practicing and perfecting dance moves.
Amin repeatedly stated the painstaking effort and attention to detail undertaken by the camel to improve at the art of dance, highlighting again and again the importance of practice and discipline to perfect one’s talents.
After significant effort, the story goes, the camel planned a rehearsal to display to anyone who would attend, the dancing abilities acquired through all of that practice.
And, after a stunning performance, detailed by Amin, the camel awaited the familiar applause at the curtain call.
That applause, Amin said, never came. Yet, the camel continued to dance, for many years, not for the applause or the acceptance that came from others, but for the sheer joy of the dance.
Nia, or purpose, is one of the principles of Kwanzaa and Amin tied the camel’s drive to become a dancer to that of finding one’s purpose and not being discouraged in seeking to fulfill it.
Another story to which Amin alluded was the legendary Aesop’s Fable about the Ants and the Grasshopper.
In this fable, ants who were busy storing away food are approached by a grasshopper who made no provisions, having been too busy making music. The ants are unwilling to share with the grasshopper, and the moral of the story is that there is a time to work and a time to play.
Amin also relayed a story about a frog who was injured for not having followed the injunction to “look before you leap.” Make sure, she told those gathered, to do your research.
Then, after wishing peace upon everyone, reminding all of the principles of Kwanzaa and asking that they share the traditions with others, whether or not they celebrate them, Amin did just as she had promised, and was given the joy of seeing a new harvest.
She asked the children if they recalled the year when Kwanzaa was instituted, in a loud voice, and in unison, they called out “1966!”
