New video series offers meeting planners a virtual look at Falls attractions

Niagara County's lead tourism organization has launched a virtual campaign designed to allow meeting planners the opportunity to remotely explore meeting and event venues in the City of Niagara Falls as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.
Representatives from Destination Niagara USA on Thursday unveiled a series of 360-degree videos that showcase the walkable downtown tourist district, Niagara Falls State Park, The Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls and nine meeting hotels. Throughout the virtual tours, descriptive pop-up markers highlight room specifications, hotel amenities, as well as local attractions.
“Over the last several months, we have found new and creative ways to continue showcasing our destination," said John Percy, president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA. "The virtual site visits are a valuable tool, providing our sales team with the ability to continue booking conferences and meetings for the future when in-person events can safely return.”
With meeting planners unable to travel due to restrictions, Lindsey Bowman, director of convention and meeting sales, said Destination Niagara USA has been able to "re-imagine" site visits, allowing planners to prospect and plan without leaving their home or office.
Additional information regarding the 360-degree virtual site visits can be found at niagarafallsusa.com/meeting-planners/virtual-site-visits/. For the full 360-degree experience, video must be played in the YouTube app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.