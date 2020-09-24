LOCKPORT — Almost a year after it first started, the Mandy Steingasser murder trial is expected to begin again with a new judge and new lead prosecutor.
Acting Niagara County Court Judge Sheila DiTullio set the start of jury selection for Feb. 1 during a video conference on Wednesday with the current lawyers on the case. However, the new trial date will mean that current Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek will not be around to handle the prosecution she has championed since a cold case investigation of the 27-year-old homicide led to the arrest of Joseph Belstadt in April 2018.
Wojtaszek is scheduled to step down from her post as the county's top prosecutor on Dec. 31. She is on the ballot in the November general election to succeed retiring Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon.
Sheldon, who has reached the mandatory retirement age for judges in New York, will be stepping down from the bench at the end of September. She had been presiding over the trial of Belstadt until State Supreme Court Justice Paula Feroleto, the chief administrative judge of the state's Eighth Judicial District, tapped DiTullio to take over the case.
A Lockport High graduate, DiTullio is a former assistant Erie County district attorney, has been an acting State Supreme Court justice since January 2008, and prior to that, served for 12 years as an Erie County Court judge.
The appointment of DiTullio had been expected to push the selection of a new jury to hear the case into 2021.
Wojtaszek has declined to comment on DiTullio's appointment and her departure from trying the case. Sheldon had issued a gag order on the lawyers in the case and that order was adopted on Wednesday by DiTullio.
Belstadt's lead defense attorney, Michelle Bergevin, could not immediately be reached for comment. She has previously declined to comment on any aspect of the case, citing the gag order.
Belstadt's trial came to a crashing halt in March in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
After opening statements and just one day of testimony in what was widely expected to be a six- to eight-week long trial, Sheldon granted a motion by the attorneys for the accused killer to declare a mistrial.
Belstadt's attorneys had argued that it would be impossible to conduct and complete the trial amid the cascading effects of the escalating coronavirus pandemic. After the trial stopped on March 16, the Office of Court Administration, which oversees the state's superior courts, declared a shutdown of the court system, except for emergency proceedings, on March 17.
In granting the March mistrial motion, which was not opposed by prosecutors, Sheldon said she had accepted the concerns of Belstatd's lawyers that at some time during the lengthy trial a member of the jury, a witness, one of the lawyers in the case or even she could contract the potentially deadly coronavirus virus.
"I had to make a decision," Sheldon said at the time. "One of the most difficult decisions I've had to make. We're gonna stop. I think we need to try this case another time. And, unfortunately, it will have to be with another jury."
The jury had heard opening statements in the case and testimony from four witnesses.
Belstatdt faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Steingasser. He is free on $250,000 bail and could be seen smiling and patting friends and family members on the back as they left the courtroom after the trial was stopped.
