Coming soon for those traveling to Artpark, a more direct, ambulatory route to the state park.
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Niagara River Greenway Fund Standing Committee voted to allocate $1.5 million toward the Artpark Trails Connector Project, which will provide another pathway down the Niagara Escarpment on the route from Niagara Falls to Lewiston.
Ron Peter, the deputy director of the Niagara Region for New York State parks, said this new trail would be a huge advantage toward completing a trail network from Niagara Falls to northern Niagara County and beyond at some point.
“The trail would take off at the top of Lewiston Hill,” Peter said, with the trail also having a constructed overlook so people can take in a view of the Lower Niagara River. “There’s a series of switchback trails going down at ADA accessible grade through Artpark to Center Street (in Lewiston) where 4th Street connects.”
Concept drawings show the trail starting at an overlook off of the Niagara Scenic Parkway going down at a less than 5% grade, switching directions from northeast to southwest four times. The path will be six feet wide and end up at the serpentine trail at Artpark.
“What this does is a way to tie in the wonderful state park feature on the gorge, directly off the shoreline trail, and bring it down through Artpark,” said Mark Mistretta, the Western District Director for New York State Parks.
There will also be a series of stone-cut steps called scrambles at various points of the trail for those who want a more challenging experience up the slope. New foliage will be planted and new artwork will potentially be installed at various points.
The total project cost is $9 million, of which $7.6 million is for construction while $1.4 million will go towards the planning.
This project has also received $3 million in funding each from the New York Power Authority and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and $1.5 million from New York Works.
Bids for construction are planned to start on Nov. 1, with construction anticipated to start on March 1, 2023 and last until Dec. 31, 2023.
Mistretta said that because of the hairpin turns in the trail, it will not be friendly for bicyclists.
Greg Stevens, of the Niagara River Greenway Commission, said that in the past three years they have been engaging with Lower Niagara Communities and they are in strong support of a bike/pedestrian trail network that offers outings for everyone in the community.
“Adding loops and options to our trails system answers this need and the new Artpark switchback trail is a good and exciting example of what we hope to create,” Stevens said.
The State Parks Standing Committee receives funds from the New York Power Authority as part of a settlement agreement related to the 50-year license received by NYPA in 2007 for the operation of the Niagara Power Project.
The Niagara River Greenway Commission is a public benefit corporation charged with the planning and development of a greenway of interconnected parks, river access points and waterfront trails along the Niagara River from Lake Erie to Lake Ontario at the site of the historic Fort Niagara.
