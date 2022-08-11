LEWISTON — A new townhouse complex will be making its way to the town soon.
The Niagara County Planning Board approved a site plan and zoning map amendment for the new complex to be built on Washington Drive, just north of The Woods at Blairville complex and near the Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Course entrance.
The named-President’s Park Apartments is planned to be on 23.8 acres and when fully built will have 168 units across seven buildings.
Dave Giusiana, of Giusiana Architects, and one of the owners of 5/4 Development that is working on this project, said that original plans for this subdivision dating back to the late 1980s and early 1990s had single family homes along Madison Avenue and Jefferson Way before transitioning to multi-family homes along Washington Drive.
The spot where the new complex will be was approved for Phase 2 of The Woods at Blairville back then, but in 1991, federal wetlands regulations changed to where the developers were hit with a stop work order and potential fines.
“In the 30 years since, we’ve gone back and forth on a couple of different designs,” Giusiana said, including utilizing those wetlands to be part of a complex. Those federal wetlands regulations changed again to where the property is considered to have no wetlands and the current design will not have to worry about that.
The buildings will be a mix of two- and three-story buildings, with 24 units each, to help minimize their footprint. All units are planned to be two-bedroom, two-bathroom. There are plans to have various amenities for the complex like a community building, a swimming pool, a pickle ball court, and a basketball court.
The development will mainly be on the property’s west side so that the east side can be a large green area.
Giusiana said he appeared in front of the Town of Lewiston’s planning board a few times and they recommended different design changes to the proposed plans. A public hearing about it had mostly positive comments, with the exception of a few along Madison Avenue who were concerned about a lack of stop signs in the area. Giusiana also said he spoke with Supervisor Steve Broderick about putting additional stop signs in.
Some planners commented that the Village of Lewiston is getting very populated, with Center Street hosting a lot of traffic and retail expansion. Giusiana sees the need for new multifamily housing, given other apartment complexes in the are at 100% occupancy.
“The cost of homes in the village have gotten so prohibitive that we have to provide alternative, non-apartment housing,” Giusiana said. “We’re still looking for higher-end tenants.”
The entire complex would take about three years to complete.
