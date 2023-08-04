Western New York’s favorite place to get morning coffee and donuts will add another spot in Niagara Falls.
A new Tim Hortons at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd. will open this weekend, with a grand opening celebration planned for Aug. 15. That day will feature a limited-time giveaway to customers.
The new location will be owned and operated by Amherst-based Kelton Enterprises, which runs 36 other Tim Hortons in Western New York. The majority of their restaurants are in Buffalo and Amherst, with others in the Rochester area, Warsaw, and along Route 78 through Lockport.
Kelton Enterprises’ other closest Tim Hortons are in Pendleton and North Tonawanda.
“We’re just starting to spread the franchise out more,” said Samantha Biesinger, an HR representative with Kelton.
The seven other Tim Hortons locations in the Falls and Lewiston are owned by Bob Burns.
The site is expected to offer 25 new jobs. She added that its location next to an I-190 entrance and exit on Niagara Falls Boulevard would be good for people traveling in and out of Niagara Falls.
Currently there are eight Tim Hortons locations in Niagara Falls and surrounding municipalities, the majority operated by CRB Holdings. Biesinger said that all the franchise locations have good relations and support each other.
The restaurant will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week, closing only for Christmas. Those interested in apply can do so through the Kelton Enterprises website.
