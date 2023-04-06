Campus enrollment and creating economic opportunity were the main topics of conversation for the new State University of New York Chancellor’s first visit to Niagara County.
John B. King Jr. made a stop at Niagara County Community College on Thursday as he part of his plan to visit every one of the 64 campuses that make up the state’s higher education system.
A New York City native, King had previously served as the education commissioner of New York from June 2011 to January 2015, when he was named the deputy secretary of Education in the Barack Obama administration. He was the U.S. Secretary of Education during the last year of Obama’s presidency, was a visiting professor for the University of Maryland, and ran for the Democratic Party nomination in Maryland’s gubernatorial election in 2022, losing out in the primaries. He was appointed as SUNY Chancellor this past December, assuming the role in January.
“For 75 years, SUNY has been an engine of opportunity for generations,” King said, complimenting the role the university system plays in the state’s economy and the country’s democracy. “The board of trustees are 100 percent aligned around the idea that SUNY can and must be the best public higher education system in the country. I’m excited about the work ahead”
King’s visit to NCCC included meeting with faculty, students, and leadership groups and ended with a question-and-answer session with the campus and residential communities. This was the 38th out of 64 campuses he has visited. After NCCC, King visited Buffalo State University in Buffalo Thursday evening.
The new chancellor comes at a time when community colleges, and the SUNY system overall, has seen declining enrollment over the past decade, despite NCCC leaders saying applications for the fall semester are up. King acknowledged the demographic realities the state is facing, with parts of it facing declining populations and fewer 18 year olds overall. He said the system needs to think about how student population would look a few years into the future, leaning more towards those who are around 25 years and older instead of 18.
“We’ve got to reach populations of students who aren’t currently in school,” King said, with those including nearly 2 million New Yorkers who have college credits with no degree and those already in the workforce who may need additional skills. “Some of it is about getting our message out to populations of students that aren’t being served, but it’s also making sure that we grow the programs that match regional economic development.”
King laid out his four pillars of success for achieving the state’s goal of having SUNY be the country’s best public higher education system. They include student success, diversity and inclusion, research and scholarship and unlocking economic opportunity.
Other items that King spoke about included reevaluating SUNY’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, discussing what kinds of academic support is needed for struggling students and waiting on the state budget to see how much is allocated for mental health.
SUNY’s enrollment system-wide for the fall 2022 semester was 363,612, with Gov. Kathy Hochul proposing in 2022 to bring system enrollment to half a million students. King said SUNY’s workforce programs already serve more than a million students, so the system needs to help them realize they are already making progress towards a degree.
“We’re eager to move towards that ambitious goal that the governor sent,” King said.
