The number of projects receiving tax incentives from local industrial development agencies continue to grow statewide, along with their value.
A new report from State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli states that in 2021, the most recent year with available fiscal data, New York’s 107 IDAs reported 4,324 active projects with a combined aggregate value of $126 billion. That marks a 10.4%, or $11.9 billion, increase compared to 2020.
‘The tax breaks IDAs provide can impact local taxes, so it’s important to ensure these projects are creating or retaining the jobs and economic benefits they are supposed to,” DiNapoli said in a statement.
For Niagara County, it had 146 active projects in 2021, with a total net value of $1.187.5 billion while granting $17.7 million in tax exemptions. There was also $8.38 million in PILOT payments for a total net tax exemption of $9.3 million. That number of projects is the 4th most of the state’s county IDAs, trailing only Monroe, Erie, and Nassau counties.
These projects were listed to create an estimated 7.027 full-time jobs, a net gain of 1,857. The Niagara County IDA also had $1.47 million in expenses.
Notable projects receiving Niagara County IDA tax incentives that year include: a tax exempt bond worth more than $84 million for the new Catholic Health hospital in Lockport; more than $450,000 for TM Montante to refurbish and reuse buildings on the 500 block on Third Street, which are now planned for the Radio Niagara social event space; $725,000 for the Quicklee’s Travel Center on Porter Road; $1.19 million to Niacet for an expansion to produce anhydrous hydrogen chloride; $1.1 million for Lockport’s new YMCA facility; $1.49 million for DePaul Adult Care Communities facility in Wheatfield and $1.4 million for Brent Industries for creating a new assembly and distribution facility in Middleport.
Tax exemptions for projects statewide totaled almost $1.9 billion, an increase of $134 million, or 7.7% over 2020. Property tax exemptions totaled $1.7 billion, or 89.1% of total exemptions.
Net tax benefits for IDA projects totaled almost $1.1 billion for the year, an increase of $87 million from the previous year.
An estimated 221,287 jobs would be created during the life of these projects, with a median salary of $40,000, which is 1.7% lower than 2020.
County IDAs were responsible for 61.2% of all active IDA projects in 2021, followed by towns, 18.5%, cities, 12.3%, New York City, 7.4%, villages, 0.5%, and city-town IDAs, 0.1%.
