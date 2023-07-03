Legislation to shore up a shortage of lifeguards across the state by lowering the minimum age requirements at children's camps has been signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The bill requires lifeguards for children's camps to be at least 17 years of age except that up to 50 percent of the required number of lifeguards on duty may be at least 15 years of age if they are under the supervision of a camp aquatics director.
Lifeguards required for wilderness swimming must be at least 18 years of age.
"New Yorkers deserve the opportunity to safely enjoy our world-class beaches and camps across the state," Hochul said. "This legislation will help address the lifeguard shortage, while ensuring that our children and fellow New Yorkers are supervised and safe in the waters this summer."
To address the shortage of lifeguards in New York state, legislation (S.6467-A/A.5821A) allows for the expansion of individuals who can become lifeguards at overnight, summer day and traveling summer camps for children.
New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, "Lifeguards in New York are well trained and equipped to respond and save lives in the event of an emergency. This legislation will keep swimmers at camp safe while creating opportunities for more young people who are interested in becoming a lifeguard."
Added New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid, "Lifeguards are vital to ensuring safe and enjoyable experiences at a diverse range of swimming facilities in New York. I applaud Governor Hochul and the state Legislature for approving this measure to expand the pool of lifeguards across the state. As a former Harriman State Park lifeguard, I encourage young New Yorkers to pursue lifeguarding as a way to earn money, gain valuable job experience, and serve the public."
