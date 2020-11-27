New Salvation Army leaders looking to bring change

NORTH TONAWANDA — The new leaders of the Salvation Army Tonawanda Corps have a few things in common.
They are both from Nigeria, their roots in the Salvation Army run deep and they are trying to lead the organization that serves the North Tonawanda and Tonawanda area through one of the most difficult periods in its history amid a global pandemic.
While their efforts have been made more difficult by the realities of COVID-19, Lt. Bassey Archibong and Lt. Ginikachukwu Onwuka Archibong say they are working hard to overcome the challenges to make sure the Salvation Army continues to carry out its core mission, which is to help people in need.
Like any community service organization, their ability to meet the needs in the Twin Cities depends largely on their ability to obtain the resources necessary to provide food or rent assistance and other valuable support services.
“There are more people out there who need assistance and we don’t have the money to help them with payments of rent and utility assistance,” Onwuka said.
Both Archibong and Onwuka hail from Nigeria, and learned about the work the Salvation Army does from their parents. Before coming to North Tonawanda, they were cadets in the Salvation Army College for Officer Training in Suffern, New York. Much like Onwuka, Archibong he has been involved in the Salvation Army since birth, as his parents were heavily involved in the organization, particularly, his mother.
Archibong said his dad used to be play in the Salvation Army choral band in Nigeria and his mother was known for her singing, which he said brought a lot of happiness to people living in his home country.
“When I was born, we were born into the army, growing up to learn and grow,” he said. “It taught us everything about God and we keep it going from there.”
Right now, both Archibong and Onwuka say they are primarily focused on making sure the Salvation Army’s food pantry remains stocked. They are also continuing to work with those in need to provide rent and utility assistance programs.
Funds for those efforts are obtained, in part, by the Salvation Army’s largest fundraising drive of the year, the annual Red Kettle campaign, which started Nov. 20. Onwuka said that while Red Kettles are still being stationed across the Twin Cities, it has been more of a challenge this year to identify areas where kettles can be stationed and to find volunteers willing to stand at them amid COVID-10.
“Currently, we are still looking at the stations around us who can help areas where, if there is a station, who can help,” Onwuka said.
In addition to providing food and rental assistance to those in need in the community, Archibong and Onwuka said they are also working on youth outreach efforts, largely through social media.
Onwuka said she has a particular interest in working with teens because she believes they are an underserved group in the Twin Cities.
With her work in the Salvation Army, Onwuka has felt there is a sense of belonging there and there is genuine care for people. Known as a real “hugger,” Onwuka admits she has struggled with having to avoid having personal contact with people amid social distancing guidelines this year.
Archibong said not being able to see people in person remains one of the most difficult challenges for him as well. He noted that the Salvation Army hall has traditionally been a home away from home for many area children and the pandemic has made it harder to connect with those children and teens. In addition, he noted that public health guidelines bar pick-up and drop-off services, which he said has a significant impact on youth in the Tonawandas who often do not have vehicles to get from one place to another.
“To carry out no more regular programs in person, it’s difficult,” Archibong said.
