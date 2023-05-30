Curly hair needs different kinds of care than other hair types, but some may not know where to go to find to find the help they need or how to do it themselves.
That’s what Zahra Evans hopes to change with her new hair salon, Origin of Beauty, which opened at the Naz716 Business & Cultural Center this month.
Evans settled in the region from Atlanta because her brother, who lives in Buffalo, told her there were not a lot of people here that do specialized hair care. She thought it would be good to go where there is a need, having five years of experience in three different states.
Growing up in a mixed cultural setting, Evans’ family did not know anyone who knew how to work with curly hair. She always struggled with her curls to where her mom would end up having it cut them short.
“I didn’t want other people to go through not knowing how to style their hair,” Evans said, wanting to pass that knowledge to other youth and people who do not know how to take care of their curly hair.
Right now her only employee, Evans works on hair styling, conditioning treatments, some coloring and haircuts, prioritizing on nourishing techniques using natural products. The salon’s name, Origin of Beauty, encapsulates her belief of beauty coming from within and how people take care of themselves.
Even though Origins of Beauty is a new business, Evans has picked up a lot more clients already than she thought, some returning again and again over the weeks it has been open.
“All around, everyone’s been supportive,” Evans said, with Naz716’s owner Nazreen Akhtar and the Ibero Business Center helping her get all set up. “Its definitely a good place to be in, with good foot traffic.”
Depending on how successful the salon is, she would want to offer more services, open her own space, hire employees, and even holding workshops to better work with businesses in providing wholistic approaches to hair care.
The Naz716 Business & Cultural Center is located at 6951 Williams Road.
