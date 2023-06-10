YOUNGSTOWN — A new roof for the French Castle at Old Fort Niagara — one of the oldest buildings on the Great Lakes — was celebrated on Friday.
The French Castle was built in 1726 and is the oldest building in North America situated between the Appalachian Mountains and the Mississippi River. The $1.3 million project included the replacement of the yellow cedar roof at the French Castle and the adjacent attached restroom building.
“Almost a century ago, local leaders formed the Old Fort Niagara Association to save the French Castle from almost certain ruin. That tradition of stewardship continues today as our good friends at state parks work to ensure that the fort’s historic buildings are preserved for future generations,” Robert Emerson, executive director of Old Fort Niagara, said.
Associated work includes masonry repair and repointing of all chimneys and installation of new chimney caps. The last roof on the French Castle was installed in the 1990s. This project was performed by ICC Commonwealth of Buffalo and completes the first phase of a project to restore three buildings at Old Fort Niagara. The next phase of work will involve masonry restoration on the French Castle and the North (1771) and South (1770) Redoubts. Funding for the projects comes from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the National Park Service (Department of the Interior), Parks & Trails New York and the Niagara River Greenway.
“Old Fort Niagara is a national treasure that must be preserved, and this project does just that,” state Assemblyman Angelo Morinello said.
The French Castle was constructed by the French between June of 1726 and October of 1727 and was designed to accommodate about 40 soldiers and three to four officers.
The Castle withstood artillery bombardment in July 1759, when British forces besieged the fort. During the War of 1812, American soldiers removed the roof from the building to use the upper floor as an elevated gun deck for action against nearby Fort George. The roof was replaced in 1816.
Following the Civil War, the United States Army moved out of the old fort and established a more modern military base in what is now Fort Niagara State Park. Still, the Castle was used to house civilian employees through World War One. By the 1920s however, the building was abandoned and began to deteriorate. Fearing the loss of this historic treasure, local citizens formed the Old Fort Niagara Association in 1927. Two years later, efforts began to restore the building to its 18th century appearance. Restoration of the fort was completed by 1934 and the site was opened as a public museum.
