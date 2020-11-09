New restrictions imposed on upstate COVID hot spots

ALBANY -- A more aggressive approach will be used to respond to a surge in coronavirus infections in parts of Erie, Monroe and Onondaga counties, with more targeted testing and additional restrictions imposed on schools, mass gatherings and businesses, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
Those areas are now being designated "yellow zones," meaning new restrictions will be imposed on schools, mass gatherings and indoor dining at restaurants. In communities designated as being within yellow zones, schools are required to test 20% of the employees and students involved in in-person classrooms.
Cuomo said the rise in COVID-19 positivity rates across much of the state was inevitable due to the advent of cooler temperatures.
"We're going to see the rate going up," he said. "The only thing you can do, or the best you can do, is manage the increase. But it will be increasing."
Yellow zones have the least restrictions for hot spots identified through the state's strategy. Red zones, with the highest positivity rates, are clamped with the most restrictions, followed by orange zones.
Statewide, the virus positivity rate from testing has soared to 2.8%, about three times greater than where it had been for most of September, when many schools were welcoming the return of students for the fall semester.
The state's strategy of combating the virus by identifying 'micro clusters" of outbreaks within regions has allowed for concentrated testing efforts and heightened restrictions on activities to decrease the spread of the contagion, Cuomo said.
“The micro-cluster approach is inarguable," he said. "Do more testing, more targeting; as soon as you see any increase. Be more aggressive. There’s nothing more you can do."
The latest restrictions were imposed after the Cuomo administration consulted with local leaders participating in regional "control rooms" set up to monitor trends in infections and discuss strategies for knocking back the spread.
He suggested the strategies work best when local governments assist the state with enforcement of restrictions, but some officials are less than eager to make such a commitment, fearing a public backlash.
"I'll tell you what is not politically popular -- people dying," Cuomo said. "Better to do enforcement than people getting sick and people dying."
Virus positivity rates, he said, have dropped in several places that have had to face tightened restrictions using the metrics from the micro-cluster approach, Cuomo said.
Several upstate counties, while so far escaping the yellow zone designation, are seeing significant increases in positivity rates and virus-driven hospitalizations.
Niagara County officials, for instance, reported Monday they have recorded 151 new positive cases since Friday morning, bringing the total number of positive cases there since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,459.
Niagara County announced it now has 342 active COVID-19 cases, with 334 people isolating at home and the other eight being treated at hospitals.
On a related front, the Cuomo administration won a court order upholding the state's authority to impose restrictions on indoor dining at restaurants.
Several restaurants on Staten Island argued the state's edict to limit indoor dining at 25% of capacity in their community was discriminatory at a time when restaurants in some regions with higher population densities were being allowed to operate at 50% of capacity.
Cuomo, meanwhile, also reacted to the news that a coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was showing preliminary indications that it is at least 90% effective in trials.
Cuomo called the development "good news, bad news" in an appearance on ABCs "Good Morning, America," noting the administration of President Donald Trump will initially be responsible for distributing the vaccine.
"The bad news is that it’s about two months before Joe Biden takes over, and that means this administration is going to be implementing a vaccine plan," Cuomo said.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached its highest level following the announcement. At 1:40 p.m., the Dow had surged 1,300 points, reaching 29,625.
The plan for distributing an approved vaccine is being developed by Operation Warp Speed, a project of the Trump administration.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
