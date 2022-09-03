New rental units are planned for Lewiston’s Ridgeview at Lewiston complex, if the town agrees to change the zoning for some nearby land.
“We’re even working on this for the better part of the past year and a half,” said Nick Massaro of LMK Realty, the project developers and owners of similar complexes in Lewiston.
The new development, planned to be on a 1.85 acre parcel at 691 Northridge Drive, would construct two new residential multi-family buildings. One is a 12,556 square foot two-story, six-unit apartment building and the other is a 8.745 square foot one and two story, four-townhouse building. A 5,490 square foot bio-retention area will be at the north end of the site to filter surface run-off water
Compared to the current buildings that make up the Ridgeview complex which were built 30 years ago, the new ones will look a bit different, with exteriors having vinyl, stone veneer, and some shaker sidings. All the units would have at least a single attached garage, with two of the ten having a double garage. The interiors will feature open-floor concept plans, modern amenities like stainless steel appliances and washer and drier units, and each unit will have either a private patio or balcony.
It would be next to the Ridgeview at Lewiston complex and down the street from Legacy at Lewiston, both LMK Realty properties along with Historical Square Apartments. Since the site is just trees, it require building sitework, adding utilities like sanitary sewers, a new fire hydrant, and other landscaping work.
The proposed site is currently zoned as R-1 residential, while the other townhomes are on Planned Unit Development land. A zoning change is required for the project to go ahead, with a public hearing regarding the re-zoning will take place at the next Lewiston Town Board meeting on Sept. 26.
According to Lewiston Building and Zoning Office, the development has come before the town and planning board four previous times. Massaro said it was called back significantly, originally calling a 30-unit mix of townhomes and apartments.
“The town didn’t want that much density on the parcel, so we compromised on 10 units,” Massaro said.
He added that there is a ready market demand for units like these they developed, since they currently have a waiting list for every kind of unit offered at Legacy and it is currently a renter’s market instead of a buyer’s market.
“We’re trying to meet the ready, current demand in townhome and apartment units,” Massaro said. “We think this development will be well received by our clientele.”
In total, the Massaro family has put together 450 units of condominiums and apartments over the past four decades, 350 of those being apartments, first with Historical Square then Ridgeview and Legacy.
There has been some local opposition to the development, with everyone speaking about it during a public hearing at the most recent Lewiston Town Board meeting in disfavor. Common complaints from nearby Ridge Road residents included increased speeding, a lack of traffic planning, and worrying about being hit from cars in that area.
In response, Massaro said the only properties they plan on building up to is property they already own in the Ridgeview complex. LMK also owns land parcels to the south of Ridge Road, but does not have any immediate plans for developing them.
If the town approves the zoning change, the developer only needs to file a building permit, with architects and engineers submitting a new set of construction drawings.
“We have our ducks in a row pretty much,” Massaro said, with construction planned to start in October and take 12 to 15 months to complete.
