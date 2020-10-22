Sister Beth Brosmer beamed as she and a collection of supporters and city leaders snipped the ribbon Wednesday afternoon to open a new addition to Heart, Love & Soul's Ontario Avenue campus.
The 6,000-square-foot building, which will be known as the Sr. Beth Brosmer Center, will be home to Heart, Love & Soul's new Daybreak program.
"It's pretty amazing," Brosmer said as a stream of invited guests toured the new facility. "It's very humbling to be honest."
Daybreak is described as a new model for community service delivery. The program and facility have been designed to build on Heart Love & Soul's food and social care programs, aiming to increase access for those in need.
"I believe it's the future," Brosmer said.
Daybreak was conceived by a group of providers from the Niagara County Coalition for Services to the homeless. Those providers felt that while the region had agencies that sought to meet the needs of the homeless, there were still barriers and gaps in that safety net.
The group decided that a one-stop center could reduce the barriers that many in need faced.
In February 2019, the tough work of raising the necessary funds to create Daybreak began.
"Our goal was a moving target," said Lyn Dyster, the fundraising campaign co-chair. "We knew we needed enough to fund the construction and operations until they could become self-sufficient and a generous endowment. We settled on $3.5 million. Today, we have raised slightly over $4 million."
Daybreak will now provide those in need with a place for such basic services as showers and laundry and haircutting facilities. The new facility will make available offices to provide access to housing, healthcare, employment, training, education and legal services.
"This is a fabulous moment for the North End," Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said. "This is an opportunity to bring critical services, all in one place, for those who are struggling."
The opening of Daybreak coincides with Brosmer's departure from Heart Love & Soul. She announced earlier this year plans to step down after more than a decade of leadership with the organization. She was replaced in her role as executive director on Oct. 1 by Mark Baetzhold.
"I don't know what I'm going to do (next)," Brosmer said. "But I think it's time for me to have a little less responsibility."
Supporters said, despite her departure, Brosmer's legacy will linger in the city.
"It is your heart and love and soul that has affected this community," said Jay Benn, a former director of Carolyn's House, a shelter for domestic violence victims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.