Like all other businesses, area funeral homes and cemeteries are navigating a new normal.
Still, they are providing services and tending to families as best they can.
On Tuesday, Oakwood Cemetery helped a man’s final wish come true because he wanted to be the first cremation in the new crematorium his son helped to build.
Meanwhile, at Otto Redanz Funeral Parlor, they’re initiating a new service offering drive-through viewings, through the back window of the Military Road business.
OAKWOOD CREMATORIUM
At Oakwood on Tuesday morning, John DeGroot and his mom, Julie, watched through the window of a new family viewing room while his father’s last request was fulfilled.
He and his mother looked on as the body of his father Nathan DeGroot, who died at age 60 in February, was the first to be cremated in Oakwood’s new crematorium.
It was a surprisingly happy occasion because John’s father loved the new building and had watched the construction online as his son John did the framing as a contractor for the Krislyn Co., the construction company which built the new facility for the historic cemetery.
The completion of the new crematorium, which is cutting edge and environmentally friendly, will keep the historic cemetery financial solvent long into the future, according to Ralph Aversa, volunteer president of the board.
For the mother and son, it was a relief to complete the process which had been so important to her husband.
While Nathan worked his whole life as an auto mechanic, he and his son occasionally hammered boards on some of John’s framing jobs, just so they could spend time together. They used the money they made to finance turkey hunting trips around the country, creating experiences both men treasured. “He really taught me how to enjoy nature and shoot respectfully, to use every bit of the animal and thank the animal for its life.”
Nathan, grandfather to seven, received a cancer diagnosis five years ago, but it gave the father and son a chance to live full out and to spend time with the family he loved so much, John said.
This past December, John and his sister Miranda Herter, sent the couple, married 41 years, on a road trip to see family and friends as a sort of moving celebration of Nathan’s life. His son said that Nathan had done pretty much all he wanted to do. But his last wish was the cremation in the new crematorium. Staff from Oakwood made that happen on Tuesday all while making John and his mom feel like family.
“I don’t even know how to be as amazing as they were, so charismatic as they are, and I consider myself a very caring guy,” John said.
The cemetery had to make sure the state of the art crematorium was online before any ceremonies could be held, but despite the virus, they made it happen with the help of Rocco DelGrosso, owner of Krislyn Construction, who made a special run to the cemetery on Monday to double check the mechanics and start the machinery.
The cremation service went off without a hitch and when asked how he thought his father might feel now that his wish was granted, John laughed. “I’m elated. He would have been elated too.”
DRIVE THROUGH VIEWING AT OTTO REDANZ
At Otto Redanz Funeral Home at 2215 Military Road, owner Michael Goodlander and his wife, Laura Goodlander — along with Spallino Amigone Funeral Home, which shares space at Redanz — have found a creative way to meet the needs of families who have lost a loved one in these times of social distancing.
Goodlander is taking a cue from a few other funeral parlors across the country and offering a drive-through service which will allow people to honor the deceased and offer condolences without breaking rules about social distancing in this time of combatting the coronavirus.
The procedures allow for the viewing of a deceased in a casket or urn by means of a window and for online signing of the guest register at www.ottoredanz.com.
There will be a live video feed of funeral services, along with saved video footage on the persons obituary page on the Otto Redanz website.
Goodlander said he is not trying to set a trend, but rather give families the chance to be surrounded by loved ones and friends, even if through a window. “If the family opts to allow this, it gives the community an opportunity to say their final farewells, see the family through a separate window and sign the online guest register at goodlandercares.com,” he said.
“We all have never experienced anything like this,” Goodlander said, adding, “We are all in this situation together.”
HARDISON FUNERAL HOME, RANSOMVILLE
Other funeral parlors are taking things one step at a time in these uncertain days.
Stephen Horning, funeral director at the Hardison Funeral Home in Ransomville, which also has a funeral home in Lewiston, said his company is responding to each family’s wishes “as much as we possibly can without putting ourselves or any one else at risk.”
Many families are electing not to do a memorial service or postponing until later times to do graveside services or celebrations of life.
“We’re telling folks to do private things with your family and close friends, and to keep it small if you’re going to do something,” Horning said.
“We just want to make sure folks know we’re still here for them,” he added.
