It’s been a criticism we’ve all heard for years.
School systems don’t teach “real life” skills to children, things like how to balance a checkbook, how credit works, what benefits are in the workplace.
Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurrie is working to change that.
The school district has rolled out a new career and financial management class to all ninth-graders this year.
Brendan Bradley is teaching the class. He is new to teaching at Niagara Falls but proud to be working at his alma mater.
Last week, he was teaching interviewing skills. Only one student in his classroom had employment history. The day’s lesson included simple skills. Shake hands firmly. Make eye contact. Put your phone away. It also included interview practice.
On a dry erase board as the students walked in for the day was simple messaging. “Today I am learning about Interviewing so that I can get a job.”
As the students worked, Bradley snuck back to his computer to take attendance putting faces to names.
“If I don’t know them, I know of them or they are related to someone I know,” he said.
The first 11 weeks will focus on career and financial management as well as a cooperative effort to introduce students to the trades.
Bradley brings credibility to the classroom.
“I tell them I worked through the system somehow, just like you will,” Bradley said. “I went through the same process. ‘You can do this.’ “
He also understands retail because that’s what he was doing with Tim Horton’s before earning his certification. He worked for several different stores but speaks most proudly of his time at ECMC helping a small coffee shop become significantly profitable.
“I had employees from Somalia fresh off the boat. They couldn’t speak a lick of English,” Bradley said. “If I could teach them, kids should be easy.”
He also worked at Horton’s shops on Military Road as well as Pine Avenue.
The class begins with career readiness skills in weeks one to three. Everything from handshakes to elevator pitches, being on time and time management. Students will also do interest surveys and explore different careers.
Weeks 12 through 20 will focus on budgeting, money management and job applications and cover letters.
From there, it moves into some heavier topics like interest rates, credit scores, fixed versus variable rates and the good and bad of borrowing money. Finally, it moves on to the stock market, investing, insurance and taxes.
“We have to bring guests into classrooms to say ‘I was here where you are,’ “ Laurrie said. “Then they need to discuss reality that things take time and hard work. There isn’t instant gratification.”
Laurrie said the first-year class will be followed with a second more focused semester where students will be able to better focus on specific areas of interest. Part 2 has not yet been designed.
He’s recently been working with union leaders to help students interested in the trades learn useful, transferable skill. With cooperation from the State Labor Department, students will even be graduating Niagara County Community College with an associates degrees directly into apprenticeship programs.
“What we are trying to do is let kids know what the job potential, what the forecast and what their salary is,” Laurrie said. “We also want them to consider what the benefit package is and why that is important.”
Over all, Laurrie said the objective is to make students more ready for life.
“The vision is we have to bring resources to where the kids are,” he said, “not where we want them to be.”
Guidance Counselor Maria Sinatra said helping implement the new curriculum has been gratifying because it shows a new direction.
“We aren’t limiting kids to any one thing,” she said. Instead, the school is not only giving career and financial management but job shadowing in real jobs with trade unions as well as some businesses in the community.
“We are seeing students get work based learning opportunities,” she said, “learning a skill related to a job.”
Sinatra said the vocational assessment process is aided significantly by a software tool called Xello.
“It is a great tool for helping our students have a path toward college, but also for the trades and everywhere they might want to go,” Sinatra said.
It’s the end game that matters most to Sinatra.
“My goal is for every student to graduate and know where they are going, not to see me in the parking lot at Wegmans and say ‘I’m going to take a year off.’ “
A key to that goal is assessment software from a company named Xello included in the new approach.
“It is a great tool for a path to college but for trades and everywhere they want to go,” Sinatra said. “It’s been a long time coming. It (student assessment) us going back to what it should be. There is a lot of community support.”’
In Bradley’s classroom, Sinatra took a moment to emphasize for the students, as the bell rang, the importance of professional dress, eye contact and putting your phone away.
Later in the year, the school will host employers seeking summer help, everything from the Niagara Falls Housing Authority to the Sheraton Inn, State Parks and the Power Authority.
