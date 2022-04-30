New NACC director ready to lead

Katherine Johnson got a little emotional this week, when talking about the process of finding the new executive director of the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center.
When asked what it was about Brian Fuss that got the selection committee’s final vote, Johnson said it wasn’t one quality, it was several. And then as she was talking about his selection, she suddenly was near tears.
“I’m actually going to cry,” she confessed with a laugh, fanning her face with her hand, her voice full of emotion. “I’m so happy.,” she said, putting her hand to her heart. “
It was very important to that we find somebody that we really thought was a good fit,” she explained.
Johnson, the former acting executive director and longtime board member, who was in charge of the transition at the NACC following the death of long-time director Kathie Kudela, had been worried about her small and loyal staff, who had kept the NACC running smoothly after Kudela’s death in March 2021, and through the global pandemic.
"The search committee sorted through about 60 candidates. After much discussion and careful consideration Brian was chosen as one of the final candidates. It helped that Fuss had a background in nonprofit work. Plus, he expressed interest is what kind of leader the NACC was looking for," Johnson explained.
It was Fuss’s concern for the staff at the NACC that struck me the most. “He really spoke to everyone on the staff very positively, without any input from me,” she said.
It also helped that Fuss was a PhD in public policy and has a background in fundraising. He was the Development Director of The Foundry on Northhampton Street in Buffalo. The Foundry was created from an old factory as a place for artists and small businesses to come and grow, with the added mission of positively influencing the surrounding community, especially the young people, by providing after-school arts, workforce development and hands-on classes.
The NACC, which was created from the former Niagara Falls High School as a community arts center more than 20 years ago by a small group of deeply committed volunteers, has a very similar mission. Fuss seemed to appreciate it’s comfortable, welcoming environment from the start, and the staff clearly appreciates him.
"We believe Brian has the skills to lead the NACC into a new phase of growth, and his knowledge, experience and dedication to service leadership is an inspiration to us all,” said Kelly Lang Buckley, the NACC’s director of marketing and development.
“Brian is already working side by side with NACC board and staff to formulate a comprehensive plan for capital projects needed to take the NACC to the next level, including improved ADA accessibility, upgraded infrastructure, and the renovation of the main theater. He’s also getting to know the members, artists and tenants at the NACC."
Lang Buckley said Fuss has already started meeting with local politicians and leaders of other arts organizations to find new ways to collaborate as a community. We’re grateful to have found such a great fit as a new executive director”.
Fuss, 46, took some time out recently to tour the NACC and talk about himself and his plans. The following Q&A has been edited for brevity.
QUESTION: What did you think when you first visited the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center?
ANSWER: I came here and literally fell in love with it. Part of it is because it’s an old high school.
My high school was very similar in makeup so I walked in and thought “Wow,” It just brought back all these really fond memories…and then just meeting people who have cared for this building, have put a lot of love into this building for decades, just solidified this deal for me.
I also love the fact that its a community of artists, all different kinds of artists, that are really committed to make Niagara Falls a wonderful community to live in, to work in and just to be in.
•••
Q: You’ve worked in non profits most of your career. Your last job was at the at the foundry in Buffalo which is a little bit like the NACC. Can you explain why?
A: Absolutely. It’s a maker space and we do have a lot of artists there. I got involved because I love wood working and they have this amazing woodworking area, a lab there, and it was just the most amazing space I’ve ever been in to for woodworking.
•••
Q: Where are you from?
A: I was born in a little village, Hudson Falls, NY, over by Lake George. My best friends were cows (laughs), so that’s how rural it is. I have two older brothers and a twin sister. We did a lot of farming. I spent a lot of time on my uncle’s farm, mostly as free labor, by the way. I went to college in Manchester, New Hampshire and I was like “Wow, “ this is a huge city, because they had skyscrapers that were probably ten floors, and I was like “Wow, this is amazing."
I studied human services and social work.
•••
Q: Can you tell me more about the nonprofits you worked for?
A: Yes. I was in Philadelphia for a while and worked with a housing nonprofit there. When the American Rescue Funds plans came down, I worked with the legislature on creating a program that helped people who were facing eviction and then we worked with the federal government on a little bit of the infrastructure bill. In Albany I worked in Rehabilitation Support Services, a mental health and substance abuse program, before I got a teaching position in New York City. Then, my husband got a fellowship in diversity at UB and I was like, ‘Well let's go to Buffalo.”
•••
Q: How did you two meet?
A: We met at Dunkin Doughnuts on New Years day. He’s the most interesting guy I know. He’s very intelligent. I just loved the way he looked at life. That was about 10 years ago. We had a Covid wedding in 2020.
•••
Q: What’s one of the first things you hope to accomplish at the NACC?
A: We’re going to put up more art. I’ve been talking to some of our gallery directors. We need to put it out and make sure people see it and love it as much as we do. So probably in three months time you’ll see a change in this area because there will be more art up on the wall. Also, preservation of this building is a priority of mine. I want to make sure this place looks and feels exactly like it did when it was built. I’m ready for that challenge. We are also beginning our renovations on the Grand Theatre which is going to include some upkeep we need to do. We’re going to make it a grand theater that Niagara needs and wants.
The board of directors and the NACC staff will welcome Fuss at a meet-and-greet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 9. The community can meet him at one of the NACC's upcoming events, including the Opera-tizers Spring Tea on May 14, and a Community Day June 18. For more information visit www.thenacc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.