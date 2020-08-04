Youngstown is the latest community in Niagara County to join the street art scene with its first mural, designed and executed by Alessandra Price, native Western New York artist and graphic designer.
Price graduated with a bachelor's of fine arts in graphic design from SUNY Purchase. Her focus wasn’t in one particular medium but the idea that design can communicate a message, tell a story, all with one image.
"Ali," as she is called by friends, decided the design of the mural should be informative and encompass the spirt of Youngstown. Her mural, located at 134 Lockport St., takes a historical approach with its depiction of Youngstown's famous landmarks.
She chose to have the design resemble a treasure map, allowing her to convey the nautical, historical and playful feel of the village.
The visitors and residents of this area often think of their community, in this small corner of Western New York as a “treasure” that should be celebrated, she reasoned.
Joe and Cherie Serafin, who own the building, commissioned the mural and both have been on site helping whenever possible. They say they are huge supporters of the community and enjoy many of the unique features Youngstown offers.
Joe in particular said he's an avid windsurfer, and both enjoy boating on Lake Ontario. The church where they exchanged their vows, along with many other landmarks that are near and dear to their hearts are shown in the 840-square-foot mural.
Joe and Cherie both expressed their excitement and joy as the mural approaches its completion.
Joe said it best, “It has been awesome to see Ali bring to life something Cherie and I have been dreaming of for so long.”
