Maid of the Mist Chairman & CEO James V. Glynn and energy pioneer Nikola Tesla will be honored when their names are placed on the sterns of the two new, all-electric, zero-emission Maid of the Mist vessels, which will go into service this season.
Workers are currently putting the finishing touches on the catamaran-style vessels which will require final regulatory review before the first passengers are able to board them and take an iconic journey to the base of Niagara Falls.
Glynn began his career with the Maid of the Mist as a ticket seller in the 1950s. He was general manager when he purchased the attraction in 1971 from Frank LeBlond. He has been a major leader in the Niagara Falls and Buffalo communities, simultaneously holding directors roles for M&T Bank, National Fuel, Catholic Health among others. He currently serves as chairman emeritus of Niagara University’s Board of Trustees.
“This is my father’s 70th season with Maid of the Mist,” Maid of the Mist President Christopher M. Glynn said in a release. “He has dedicated his life to the attraction. Our newest vessels bring to seven the number of boats he has built since assuming ownership in 1971.”
The other Maid of the Mist namesake belongs to Tesla, the genius inventor whose lifelong dream had been to harness the energy of the natural wonder of Niagara Falls. Tesla and George Westinghouse created the world’s first hydroelectric power plant at Niagara Falls, harnessing the power of Niagara to generate electricity, a revolutionary idea at the time.
Christening of the new vessels and the season start date have yet to be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.