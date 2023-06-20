So far, the new board of directors of Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation looks a lot like the one that was in place prior to last month's move by state lawmakers to clean house in favor of new leadership.
WROTB's board has scheduled a meeting for Thursday in what would be the first gathering of the public benefit corporation's governing body since the May passage of the state budget that included language dismissing every director of the previous board.
A roster of current board members provided by WROTB at this newspaper's request shows 11 of the 17 communities served by the agency have reappointed their representatives from the previous board.
Other than Dennis Bassett, who has been reappointed as the City of Rochester's representative, the other reappointed directors all represent rural counties served by WROTB. The list includes Niagara County's representative, Elliott Winter.
In May, members of the Genesee County Legislature appointed former county court judge Charles Zambito to succeed Richard Siebert, a 28-year veteran of the board who stepped down amid the WROTB shakeup in May.
Directors serving on the new board all have four-year terms ending in May 2027.
Five director seats are still vacant, including those representing the City of Buffalo and Erie, Monroe, Cayuga and Schuyler counties.
On Tuesday afternoon, WROTB President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek confirmed that he not received any information regarding board appointments from communities that still have vacancies.
Under WROTB reform language included in the now-adopted state budget, the board will now operate under a weighted voting system that affords more voting power to larger municipalities. The director representing Erie County will have the most votes, 24, followed by Monroe County (20 votes), Buffalo (10 votes) and Rochester (eight votes).
Niagara County will have eight votes. Rural counties having fewer votes on a sliding scale are: Chautauqua (five votes); Oswego (four votes); Steuben, Wayne, Cattaraugus and Cayuga (three votes each); Livingston and Genesee (two votes each) and Orleans, Seneca and Schuyler (one vote each).
An agenda for Thursday's board meeting, which is posted to WROTB's website, indicates that directors will receive updates on advertising, promotions, personnel, finance, branch operations, legislative matters, insurance and Batavia Downs operations. There are no resolutions requiring board approval on the agenda posted to the website.
In an interview with the Batavia Daily News last week, Wojtaszek said it's unclear, given the number of vacancies, whether the board would have a majority of representatives in attendance, known as a quorum, needed to take formal action this month. The meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Thursday at Batavia Downs.
“It will depend on who gets appointed by the meeting,” Wojtaszek said. “We do know we have 12 directors who want to get briefed on what’s going on at Batavia Downs, so we’re going to have a meeting. We’ll answer any questions they have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.