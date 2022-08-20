LEWISTON — Village trustees have given the go-ahead for a proposal from local artist Dan Buttery to install a Lewiston Landing sign at the Lewiston Landing Park.
The sign would be at the step garden area of the waterfront and involves 4-foot high letters that spell out “Lewiston” and 3-foot high letters for “Landing.” The metal letters would have an aging solution applied so that they can appear green and that they have been there for a while. Three-dimensional, 5-foot long fish sculptures will also be part of the display.
Mayor Anne Welch said it would be a great addition to the park since it would be an art piece as well as a sign. It would also be a space where people can take their pictures.
The piece would be donated to the village, with Buttery previously saying it would normally have a price tag between $35,000 and $50,000. Welch said they normally wouldn’t do something like this without a grant.
A timeframe for when the piece would be completed has not been given.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.