LEWISTON — A contentious discussion between the Village Board of Trustees, the owner of Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours and the general public resulted in the tabling of potential harbor changes.
Owner John Kinney, his attorney James Roscetti, and architect David Giusiana presented plans for a new set of docks for the jet boats at Monday’s meeting, which would be directly south of the current docks. There would be three, 10-foot by 40-foot parallel docks connected to a pipe that would adjust to the water level along with new gangways.
“There’s not a business advantage to doing this,” Kinney said, “We felt that to make the investment to have a waterfront that looks contiguous.”
Over the 40 minutes it was discussed, with audience members, Kinney, and Rossetti often talking over one another, Mayor Anne Welch used her gavel many times to try and bring order.
“We are here tonight to listen to his proposal to extend that dock,” Welch said. “He is coming to the village to ask for it. Nothing has been decided.”
Kinney had said the new docks are necessary because the new harbor seawall installed after flooding in 2019, combined with a 5-foot decrease in Niagara River water level, makes it too high for the average 18- to 20-foot boat to dock there.
The project received a state grant in February 2021 through the Lake Ontario Business Resiliency Program, covering 50% of the $88,000 project cost. Pilings were reportedly installed in March.
The new docks would double the frontage Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours leases from 60 feet to 120 feet. Once built, Kinney planned to give the old docks to the village so they can be additional slips for transient boaters.
Among the many complaints residents had were that Water Street is already busy with tourists, that some boats would not fit into the slips Kinney would give, additional boat traffic, the river current making it difficult to dock, and that the business does not pay the village enough to lease the docks.
When Kinney responded to a question from resident Chantal Tink with saying no one uses that space, she compared it to not using her front yard, but that not giving someone the chance to build on it.
The Lewiston Landing slips are state property that the village is able to lease and collect rent. Over the 28 years Whirlpool Jet Boats has operated in Lewiston, Kinney said he has paid the village $480,000, currently paying $45,000 per year in its lease.
Trustees Daniel Gibson and Nicolas Conde want to revisit the 40-year lease Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours has with the village, something Welch agreed with. Gibson said he did not want to give these docks away for free.
Historic Preservation Commission Deputy Chairman Peter Coppins, husband to Trustee Tina Coppins, said that for what Kinney is proposing building on state property, residents are not getting anything for that. He also feels the pilings were installed illegally.
The village board plans on holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 in the mayor’s office, to discuss this project. It is expected to enter into executive session, meaning it will not allow the public to participate.
