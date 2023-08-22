LEWISTON — Ever since the Country Doctor Antiques & Gifts closed in 2021, Lewiston residents have wanted to know when it would be back.
A new antique store has taken its place in Lewiston Estates & Antiques. The new store celebrated its grand opening last week with an Upward Niagara Chamber of Commerce ceremonial ribbon cutting, having been open since Aug. 1.
It resides in the first floor space of the Kelsey Tavern building, where Mangia Cafe and Bakery used to operate.
Owner Richie Pysz, a lifelong Lewiston resident, considers it a branch of the Country Doctor, which had operated in Lewiston for 30 years before the owner decided to retire. He started worked there in 2019, taking it upon himself to bring another antique store to Center Street.
Pysz has long had an interest in antiques mainly from his family’s collection and his grandmother’s house.
“When I started in 2019, I just brought a box of things trying to sell it to them,” Pysz said. “The ended up telling me they have a booth for rent. So I decided I would get started.”
The items inside are either found out at estate sales, from people bringing in antiques, or from Pysz’s personal collection. The store specializes in a lot of primitive items like lamps, glassware, depression glass, farmhouse decor, with occasionally more unique items dating to the 1800s.
“You might get a pair of opera glasses or some antique rings that come in,” Pysz said, with more valuable items being gold and silver jewelry.
The shop is run as a co-op, where other businesses rent out space inside to sell their own products. Some of those businesses include Wilson Antiques, R&R Extraordinaire, and the Rochester Candle Company.
For estate sale services, Pysz will go out to a house and do free estimates on every item someone wants appraised.
“I think we’re gonna do great,” Pysz said, who has been very busy since the store opened three weeks ago. ‘We try to do our best to bring good products to Lewiston.”
Lewiston Estates & Antiques is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.