When Andrew and Beckie Murray were stationed in South Africa in the late 1980s, they tried their best to make sure people who attended Sunday service got a little something extra for their Sunday meal.
There was a day, Andrew Murray recalled, when there was simply no food of any kind to offer those who attended service at the Salvation Army’s 80-bed good will center.
While trying to calm himself as he started to become panicked about the situation, Murray said an older woman approached him and told him to calm down. She encouraged Murray to join in a prayer for the help that was needed to get people fed.
After the service, Murray said he spotted a man he did not recognize sitting at the back of the shelter.
That man, he said, was a representative of the local mayor’s office who, because a planned government event ended up getting postponed, had a truck full of food he wanted to share.
Inside the truck wasn’t just the run-of-the mill moldy bread and soup bones the South African government usually offered.
This was, as Murray recalled, top-of-the-line food, fit for mayors and other government officials.
“It was the best meal we ever served in our time there,” Murray said. “We could not afford to pay for that food, but God provided what we needed at that moment.”
There have been many moments of faith in action in the 38 years since the Murrays first dedicated their lives to Salvation Army service.
They had two separate assignments in South Africa, one from 1988 to 1991 and another from 2014 to 2017. They’ve also been called to duty in other parts of the United States, including Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Most recently, the Murrays served in administrative roles at the Salvation Army’s New York headquarters in Nyack.
Three months ago, the Murrays got their current assignment — leading the Salvation Army in Niagara Falls. They replaced majors Delia and Steve Carroll who were, as is Salvation Army policy, rotated out to new assignments in Elmira.
For Andrew Murray, Niagara Falls is not anywhere near as exotic a transfer as South Africa.
Born in New York City, Murray attended a local military academy before spending his final year of high school at Kenmore-West.
The chapel inside the Salvation Army on Buffalo Avenue where he now shares Sunday service duties with his wife is where he took some of his first musical lessons.
“For me, this is like coming home,” he said.
“I was here for the Blizzard of ‘77 so I know what snowstorms are,” he added.
For the Murrays, the nearly four-decade career in the Salvation Army has been more like an adventure.
On his cell phone, Andrew Murray has up-close photos of elephants, monkeys, lions and other wild animals they encountered while on safari in the jungles of South Africa.
The Murrays donned scuba gear to go swimming with the sharks, an experience Beckie ranks among her most amazing ever.
The couple also have stories about harder times when “load shedding” events — times when the South African government turns off the electrical grid amid high demand — left their shelter without electricity for days at a time.
Murray noted that while the U.S. certainly has no shortage of poverty, his experiences remind him just how poor some countries are in comparison.
“We take an awful lot for granted in the United States,” he said. “We walk into a room and turn on the lights and we know they are going to turn on if we’ve paid the bill.”
Through it all, Murray said he’s come to realize two important things: People are people wherever you go and wherever you go, chances are good, you’ll find people in need.
Before officially taking over as the new leaders of the Salvation Army in the Falls, the Murrays took a drive around the city, deeper into the neighborhoods they don’t advertise on the tourism brochures.
It was obvious to them that there’s real need here in the Falls.
The couple is looking to do its part to help people meet their needs, a process that Murray admits often comes a single person at a time.
“You get a sense of what Niagara Falls is really like,” he said. “It’s really not any different than any other community anywhere else.”
So far, the Murrays say they love being the Falls and getting back to what they did when they started out in their 20s with an ambition to follow their faith by faithfully serving the Salvation Army.
“We’re really enjoying being back in what we call a field position as opposed to administrative positions because it’s working with people and helping people,” Murray said. “It’s the personal touch that you don’t get in an office setting.”
It will soon be the busiest time of the year at the Salvation Army as staff and volunteers embark on the annual Red Kettle holiday fundraising campaign. Murray said, like most other locations where him and his wife have been stationed, funding is always a concern.
However, not unlike his experience all those years ago when a kind woman reminded him to pray instead of panic, Murray said he’s confident they’ll be able to carry out the decades-old tradition of Salvation Army service in the Falls.
“We’ve been here for more than 150 years. We’re not going anywhere,” Murray said.
The Niagara Falls Salvation Army is located at 7018 Buffalo Ave. If you are interested in more information about the Salvation Army or its services, contact the office at 716-283-7697.
