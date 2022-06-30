ALBANY — Gun control advocates allied with Gov. Kathy Hochul were using a special session of the Legislature Thursday to try to push through new restrictions on where concealed handguns can be carried and add new training requirements and mental health checks for those seeking pistol permits.
Lawmakers arrived at the statehouse Thursday morning only to find there was no bill available to review. As of 8 p.m., they still had no legislation to act upon, and there was speculation they would continue to meet into the wee hours Friday.
Several members of the Assembly voiced frustration with the situation. The special session was ordered by Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat who argued it was necessary to once again update New York gun laws, this time because the U.S. Supreme Court last week gutted the state's rules on concealed carry permits because they amounted to a violation of the constitutional right to bear arms.
The lack of specifics of what would be included in the package fueled speculation about its potential elements.
Assembly Member Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, said he was concerned the bill might include a requirement that private owners of some venues post signs indicating whether concealed firearms are allowed inside the premises.
"If the business owner has to post a sign that guns are not welcome, and you are someone who has a propensity to commit robbery, you are more inclined to go somewhere that advertises that no one in here will have a weapon," said Morinello, a retired judge. "So such a proposal is flawed from the beginning and serves no reasonable purpose."
The 109-year-old state law struck down by the Supreme Court required those seeking concealed carry permits to show "proper cause," setting up a system that the majority of justices said relied on subjective criteria.
The decision was a victory for the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, the lead plaintiff in the case on behalf of two men from Rensselaer County who had been approved for pistol permits but were denied the conceal-carry privilege.
Hochul predicted there will be a spike in people carrying concealed weapons in New York, contending such guns, though legally owned, too often end up in the hands of criminals who steal them.
Assembly Member John Salka, R-Madison County, said he and many of his colleagues had to wait around for hours Thursday because the Hochul administration was slow in producing the text of a bill that could be reviewed.
"They want to do this with no public scrutiny, no vetting at all," Salka said. "It's an embarrassment."
But Democrats said the bill was being carefully crafted so it will be upheld in the event it faces judicial scrutiny.
"We want to ensure that we’re doing this the constitutional way," said Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn.
Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, was among those who bashed Democrats for giving legislators scant time to review the specifics of the proposals.
"Before they ask us to vote on taking away the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens, the Governor and her allies should at the very least let my colleagues and I read and digest this legislation for more than one day," Ortt said.
While the special session was triggered by a ruling from the highest court, it won't be surprising if the new legislation becomes the immediate focus of new litigation.
Tom King, president of the New York Rifle & Pistol Association, said advanced reports of the legislation suggest that it will have components objectionable to his organization, an affiliate of the National Rifle Association.
He voiced concern the package could include a requirement that background checks be conducted every time an individual purchases ammunition.
"The State Police doesn't have the capability to do it," King said. "If the State Police had to do this, it would take three years just to put the program together."
He also noted the FBI could not be asked to perform background checks for ammunition purchases because current federal law under the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) only requires those checks to determine if a person is legally qualified to buy or own a firearm.
Speaking to Albany reporters this week, Hochul said restrictions on concealed carry permits are necessary to enhance public safety regardless whether her administration has access to data indicating a connection between those permits and violent crime.
"I don’t need to have numbers," Hochul said. "I don’t need to have a data point to say this. I know that I have a responsibility for this state to have sensible gun safety laws."
Hochul also said New York, with its restrictive gun laws, generally has fewer deaths due to firearms than states that allow easier access to guns, mentioning Mississippi as an example.
"It's not enough to have the toughest gun laws in the nation," Hochul said. "We're always having to double down and find more solutions to make a difference."
