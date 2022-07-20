There's a new 'gateway' into Devil's Hole State Park.
Local and state officials on Wednesday cut the ribbon on the $795,000 project, which was built under a partnership between the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.
According to state parks officials, the gateway is designed to provide "a sense of arrival and orientation" to the lower Niagara River segment of the shoreline trail. The design incorporates dolomitic limestone pavement, columns and seat walls using the same stone indigenous to the park.
The site includes new bike racks, a bike repair station, a drinking fountain and restroom facilities. The project was originally announced in September 2018 and work was completed last Fall by A-1 Land Care, Inc of Lewiston, New York.
In addition to the gateway plaza project, the New York Power Authority, through the Niagara River Greenway relicensing fund, has provided nearly $1.3 million on projects to restore stairs into the gorge.
“Here in Niagara Falls, we are especially lucky to have such natural beauty and wonder in our backyard," said Falls Mayor Robert Restaino. "Our families, neighbors and communities have the unique opportunity to experience some of the most breathtaking views in the world. The new Devil’s Hole State Park Gateway will help to elevate and expand our experience – making a trip to Devil’s Hole State Park yet another highly accessible, local, affordable getaway for our residents.”
Devil’s Hole State Park is a popular gateway to the Niagara Gorge rim state parks with parks to the south including Whirlpool and Niagara Falls State Park with Artpark, Joseph Davis and Fort Niagara to the north. The shoreline trail, a continuous multi-use pathway along Lake Erie and the Niagara River is the route that connects these parks. Additionally, it connects to the Empire State Trail, a continuous 750-mile route spanning the state from New York City to Canada and Buffalo to Albany, creating the longest multi-use state trail in the nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.