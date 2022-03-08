SANBORN — Falls Police brass were beaming Tuesday, as eight new officers joined their ranks following their graduation from the Niagara County Law enforcement Academy.
NFPD rookie cops accounted for eight of the 19 graduates in the academy's 77th Basic Class. Of the remaining recruits, three were from the Lockport Police Department, two from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, three from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, one from the Erie County Sheriff's Office, one from the Village of Kenmore Police Department and one from the Niagara County Community College Public Safety Department.
The graduation took place on the NCCC campus, which is now home to the academy.
The Falls Police class showed the results of the department's continued efforts to increase diversity with two women and two Black male recruits. Police Superintendent John Faso said he was pleased to see the changing face of his department.
"(Diversity) is what we strive for," he said. "It's what we try for."
Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, who has made public safety a top priority in his administration, also expressed his backing for a more inclusive police force.
"Over the past few years, we've made the Niagara Falls Police Department more diverse in terms of gender and race," Restaino said. "We believe it helps our police department to be more in tune with issues confronting society today."
The department has also become significantly younger, with up to 20 new hires in the last two years and six more new recruits slated to be sworn-in later this week. The new recruits will begin their academy classes March 14 and when they graduate, they'll bring the NFPD up to its full budgeted compliment of sworn officers.
Two of the rookie Falls cops received academy honors. Officer Brandan Claps, the brother of current Falls Office Justin Claps, received the class' Physical Fitness Award.
The academy's Academic Award went to Officer Ryan Gizzarelli, with a grade average of 93.2 out of 100. He's the brother of current Falls Police Lt. Steve Gizzarelli.
The proudest member of the police brass was Deputy Superintendent Mike Lee, who conferred the academy certification certificate to his daughter, Officer Ciara Lee.
"I teared up a little," the deputy superintendent said. "I was nervous, but proud."
Lee said his daughter first approached him about a career in law enforcement "about two and a half years ago." After taking the tests for the New York State Police and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Officer Lee decided to take the offer to join where her dad has made his career.
The deputy superintendent said he's looking forward to the chance to mentor his daughter and the other new recruits.
"It's been great," said Lee, noting that his daughter is about three weeks into her field training. "She'll call me up after a shift and it's fun to go over what she did and talk about how I might have handled those situations."
