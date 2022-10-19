The third annual Festival of Slice is now set to take place Jan. 28, according to organizers. Moving the date of the event after the busy holiday season will allow more pizzerias to participate, and it is expected that attendees will have fewer conflicts as well.
The last time the festival was held in 2019, more than 1,000 pizza lovers attended the event and close to 20 vendors participated. To participate this year, Niagara County pizzerias can find additional information and register by visiting https://www.niagarafallsusa.com/festival-of-slice/. Registration forms can also be obtained by calling Destination Niagara USA at (716) 282-8922. Please note, participating pizzerias will be asked to provide a copy of their catering or Niagara County health permit in order to participate as well as a $100 registration fee, of which $50 will be returned upon attendance and completion of the Festival of Slice event.
The new registration deadline is Dec. 3. The event itself is free to attend, with beverages and pizza tickets available for purchase.
The Festival of Slice is made possible by Destination Niagara USA, The Niagara Falls Convention Center, and Old Falls Street USA. For more information, visit https://www.niagarafallsusa.com/festival-of-slice/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.