New county virus cases down, health official urges vaccine

With only eight new cases of the COVID-19 virus emerging in Niagara County over the weekend and 62% of the county’s entire population vaccinated, it may seem that breath of relief is due, but according to Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton, nothing is certain.
“A year ago, roughly, we were doing very well. We had days of two or three, four, five. We had them for a long time in early summer, but then, come Halloween, it just exploded,” Stapleton said. “Four hundred cases in one day and the next day, 440.”
“I think what’s different now is that we have more vaccine and we know more about how to control the spread. But the number is going in the right direction,” he admitted.
Vaccinations for all of the county population willing to get a dose is still the number one priority of Stapleton and his team.
“The ability to get vaccinated has never been easier,” he said, speaking from his Niagara Falls office. “Within a half of a mile, we have 10 opportunities to get vaccinated, whether it’s the large clinic at the conference center, or the RiteAid, the Walgreens, the community health center. All these options. It’s never been easier, so I think that’s going to be the number one way to stop the spread of someone getting Covid.”
Stapleton said that points of dispensing (PODs) are still available from the county and are continuing to target areas with higher amounts of cases. Today they will be at Royalton-Hartland High School in Middleport giving out the second dose of Pfizer, as well as doses of Johnson & Johnson, and Wednesday there will be a POD at Harry F. Abate Elementary School in Niagara Falls for first doses of Pfizer for those older than 12, and Johnson & Johnson for those who want it and are over 18. Both clinics run from 9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.
“We went to Newfane and did 260 doses in one day,” he said. “That’s a small number for us, but just look at the population of Newfane. That’s a significant number.”
Stapleton said, the drop is due to a combination of vaccinations, the weather warming up and people getting outside, as well as wearing masks and socially distancing themselves to help control the spread.
“I think it’s all those things,” he said. “The most important one in my mind is the vaccination. It minimizes the ability of one positive spreading, even though people were being responsible. Now, we have 62% of people receiving one dose, and that’s a good number.”
Stapleton said that while vaccinations are probably the main driver, the DOH has noted a down-tick of the flu virus as well.
“We haven’t seen it this low, ever, and I think that’s because of the face masks and the social distancing,” he said. “It’s helped contain COVID, and it’s helped control other types of diseases.”
While there is cause for hopefulness, Stapleton said that our restrictions are looser than ever before, and urged vaccination as the best way to enjoy them.
“We want people to be able to go and do the things they want to do, spend time with the people they love and the one sure way to do that is to get vaccinated,” he said.
Information on vaccine clinics and fact sheets about each vaccine can be found at niagaracounty.com.
Across the state, New York will lift more COVID-19 rules once 70% of adults have at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, a target that Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday he hoped his state could reach in days.
The Empire State building will light up in blue and gold once New York hits the threshold, Cuomo said.
New Yorkers will still be required to wear masks in certain settings like subways and hospitals, but Cuomo touted his Monday announcement as a step closer to “life as normal.”
“Or as normal as you can be post-COVID,” Cuomo said.
About 68.7% of New York adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest federal data.
Cuomo aides hope New York could reach that 70% target for adults, which mirrors President Biden's own goal, in coming days, even as fewer residents are getting vaccinated statewide. New York administered 483,000 doses in the seven days through Saturday, down from nearly 619,000 over the previous week.
