The five proposed routes that will make up the new Connect Niagara bus system when it goes into effect are as follows.
• The Red Route, which is planned to run from 5:55 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with buses every 91 minutes. It starts at the Lewiston Senior Center on Pletcher Road, traveling south on Lower River Road through the Village of Lewiston along Center Street, down Lewiston Road onto Military Road, stopping at Mount Saint Mary’s Hospital, stopping at the Niagara Falls Transit Center, turning east on Niagara Falls Boulevard, stopping at the Niagara Falls International Airport, turning south stopping at the Wheatfield Senior Center, going south on Ward Road into North Tonawanda, then going along Payne Avenue, stopping at Mid-City Plaza, then east along Wheatfield Street and Erie Avenue before going south on Niagara Falls Boulevard, ending at the Tops Plaza on East Robinson Road.
• The Purple Route, which is planned to run from 8:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every 92 minutes. It starts at the Lewiston Senior Center on Pletcher Road, going north to the Village of Youngstown before turning east on Lockport Street as it turns into Ridge Road to Ransomville, going north on Ransomville Road before turning east on Youngstown Road to the Village of Wilson, going south on Wilson-Cambria Road, briefly diverting to get to the Dorwood Mobile Home Park on New and Daniels Road, before turning west on Upper Mountain Road to Pekin, before going south to NCCC.
• The Blue Route, which is planned to run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:10 p.m. every 97 minutes. It starts at the Niagara Falls Transit Center on Military Road, going onto Packard Road as it turns into Lockport Road, stopping at the NCIDA Vantage International Point, turning north on Buffalo Street, east onto Saunders Settlement Road, stopping at NCCC, continuing east before diverting to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and County Jail on Niagara Street and the General Motors Lockport facility before continuing to the Main and Locust Transit stop in Lockport, going south on South Transit Road, and going east on Robinson Road to end at the Lockport Town Hall on Dysinger Road.
• The Gold Route, which is planned to run from 7:10 a.m. to 6:10 p.m. every 94 minutes. It would start at the Main and Locust Transit Stop before going east on East Avenue and Chestnut Ridge in Lockport, on Rochester Avenue through Gasport, and continuing east ending in the Village at Middleton.
• The Green Route, which is planned to run from 7:25 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. every 141 minutes. It would start at the Main and Locust Transit Stop, go north on Market Street, continue north on Lake Avenue through Wrights Corners, Newfnae, Burt, and Olcott, go east along East Lake Road to the Town on Somerset before ending in the Village of Barker
