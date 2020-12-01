BUFFALO — A new bishop has been named for the the troubled Diocese of Buffalo. Bishop Michael William Fisher, a Baltimore native, has been appointed by Pope Francis to take over as the15th bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo.
He will be formally inducted on Jan. 15 in St. Joseph’s Cathedral in downtown Buffalo.
Fisher, 62, has served as a pastor in several churches in Maryland before becoming an auxiliary bishop in Washington, D.C. He now takes over upstate New York’s largest diocese with 163 parishes and missions across eight counties.
Fisher is joining the diocese following a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Letitia James for victims of abuse as the diocese navigates Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Fisher will also be working with the Movement to Restore Trust (MRT), a group looking to bring people back to the diocese following highly publicized reports of sexual abuse. They have also been working with the Diocesan Renewal Task Force, which has been reimagining the organization of parish, school and life in the church.
At a Tuesday press conference, Fisher said he’s eager to begin rebuilding the diocese.
“As we look to the future with hope and renewal, I am well aware of the challenges we face, the ongoing COVID threat and the restrictions it requires to keep us safe, financial constraints that the diocese Chapter 11 status entails and most of all, our ongoing need to acknowledge the pain and destruction of those whose lives have been so deeply hurt by members of the clergy,” Fisher said. “If they will allow it, I hope to walk with them in seeking healing, to listen and in someway soothe the wounds that have been inflicted on them and lessen the burden they have been forced to carry.”
He said he is going to work hard in rebuilding the church and has made promises of establishing credibility, trust and transparency throughout the diocese. Fisher addressed the lawsuit brought forward by the attorney general and the decades of cover-ups, saying there will be zero-tolerance regarding such matters. Holding those responsible accountable for what they have done will be an imperative part of his time as a bishop in the diocese.
John J. Hurley, president of Canisius College, former co-chair of the Bishop’s Council of the Laity and a member of MRT, said Fisher has a hard road ahead of him.
“Bishop Fisher steps into a very challenging situation as the Diocese of Buffalo seeks to complete its reorganization in federal bankruptcy court in a manner that will provide some measure of justice to the victims of clergy sexual abuse over many decades,” a release said. “He must lead a process that is both legal and pastoral and create a church that is focused on healing and reconciliation. Bishop Fisher’s job is complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic that has kept the faithful from their parishes and has exacerbated the financial challenges the diocese faces.”
New York's attorney general last week sued the diocese, former Bishop Richard Malone and another church leader, alleging they covered up allegations of sexual misconduct and misused charitable assets by supporting predatory priests who were allowed to retire or go on leave.
Malone resigned in December 2019 amid mounting calls for his ouster from his staff, priests and the public over his handling of allegations of clergy sexual misconduct. The diocese has been led on an interim basis by Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger.
